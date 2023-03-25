Flying 15 World Championship – Fifth World title win for Vials and Turner

Britain’s Graham Vials and Chris Turner claimed their fifth Flying 15 World Championship title at Fremantle, Australia.

With just one final race sailed on Saturday (25 March) there was no opportunity for Vials and Turner to be overtaken, and they sat-out the race, counting it as their second discard and finishing with 16 pts overall.

Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan of Australia won the final race (R10) ahead of Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson, with third place going to Kimberley Peaker and Neil White.

That final race win confirmed Jerwood and Sheridan in second overall with 19 pts, with Gilmour and Donaldson overtaking Britain’s Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader to claim the third podium place with 34 pts.

Pinnell and Cadwallader finished fourth overall with 37 pts. Fifth were Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (GBR) on 57 pts and sixth Grant Alderson and Luke Paterson (AUS) on 70 pts.

2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races (76 entries)

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials‑Chris Turner – – 16 pts

2nd AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood‑Brad Sheridan – – 19 pts

3rd AUS 3980 Lachy Gilmour‑Ryan Donaldson – – 34 pts

4th GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell‑Ian Cadwallader (GBR) – – 37 pts

5th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay‑Andrew Lawson – – 57 pts

6th AUS 3933 Grant Alderson‑Luke Paterson – – 70 pts

7th AUS 4072 Greg Tonnison‑Nick Robinson – – 76 pts

8th Aus 4063 Philippa Packer‑Dean McAullay – – 78 pts

9th AUS 3822 Andrew Knowles‑Anne Knowles – – 90 pts

10th AUS 3986 Mike Dunbar‑Paul Dunbar – – 90 pts

11th GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp‑Charlie Apthorp – – 94 pts

12th AUS 3859 David Yu‑Chris Nelson – – 100 pts

13th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson‑Peter Greenhalgh – – 105 pts

14th IRL 4083 John Lavery‑Alan Green – – 110 pts

15th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher‑Chris Hewkin – – 116 pts

16th AUS 4053 David Swan‑Matt Elliot – – 121 pts

17th NZL 3662 Wayne Avery‑Ross Bannan – – 124 pts

18th GBR 4061 Chris Waples‑Simon Hunt – – 127 pts

19th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch‑Peter Barblett – – 132 pts

20th GBR 3971 Bill Chard‑Josh Preater – – 153 pts

Full results available here . . .