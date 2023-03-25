INEOS Britannia T6 gets a makeover and a radical new foil design

INEOS Britannia roll out their LEQ12 prototype ‘T6’ after six weeks in the shed with a radical new foil design and re-sculpted bustle profile.

Not actually so new . . . as the ‘T6’ featured a cranked foil design last seen in 2020 on the second Ineos AC75 RB2 Britannia.

The INEOS test team appear to be returning to the cranked foil (gullwing or W foil) that they used on RB2 Britannia after the involvement of Mercedes F1 Applied Science technology in creating the new wings.

At that time (Nov 2020) they also tested with a straight anhedral wing with wing tip on the port foil, and a cranked wing foil (W-Foil) developed by the the F1 Applied Science team, on starboard side.

After testing the cranked wing foil was not used in the AC36 racing, either by INEOS or Luna Rossa who had also tested the cranked wing foil concept at that time.

The latest W-foils are equiped with what appear to be external hinges to drive the various flaps – one flap but with linked segments under the AC37 rules – that the foils have.

An important point to remeber in this return to cranked wing foils is that three of the Luna Rossa AC36 design team from the AC36 period, – Martin Fischer, Mathieu Durand and Thiha Win – have jumped-ship to INEOS and are now working with the Mercedes F1 Applied Science technology team.

Tom Morris – aka ‘Mozzy Sails’ has referd to what is happening here In the current Cup cycle, as akin to the wing-keel of Australia II for its difference.

In his video he explains the concept and its problems, and the gains to be made if they can bo solved.

Recon video and photos credit to Recon Photographer / @America’s Cup

The other obvious change was the deepened and perhaps fattened bustle that carries well aft before stopping just short of the rudder.

The new profile appears to be more pinched in the aft run-off, from greater volume in the aft third, than the old section the team were running before.

Volume in the bustle is certainly something the teams will all be looking at closely in the final AC75 designs and INEOS Britannia’s designers are clearly on to this with the prototype.

Recon Unit.

Related Post:

Ineos Team UK mix and match their foil configuration