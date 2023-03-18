Flying 15 World Championship – Vials and Turner off to flying start

Britain’s Graham Vials and Chris Turner won both opening day races to top the leaderboard at the 2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship in Freshwater, Australia

The four time champions lead by two points from Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan of Australia, with Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader of Britain in third, six points off the leaders.

2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship – Day after 2 races

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials-Chris Turner(GBR) 1( 1) 1( 1) – – 2 pts

2nd AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood-Brad Sheridan(AUS) 2( 2) 2( 2) – – 4 pts

3rd GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell-Ian Cadwallader(GBR) 3( 3) 5( 5) – – 8 pts

4th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer-Dean McAullay(Aus) 6( 6) 3( 3) – – 9 pts

5th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay-Andrew Lawson(GBR) 4( 4) 6( 6) – – 10 pts

6th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson-Peter Greenhalgh(GBR) 5( 5) 13( 13) – – 18 pts

7th AUS 3933 Grant Alderson-Luke Paterson(AUS) 15( 15) 4( 4) – – 19 pts

8th AUS 3980 Lachy Gilmour-Ryan Donaldson(AUS) 12( 12) 7( 7) – – 19 pts

9th AUS 3986 Mike Dunbar-Paul Dunbar(AUS) 7( 7) 12( 12) – – 19 pts

10th IRL 4083 John Lavery-Alan Green(IRL) 11( 11) 8( 8) – – 19 pts

11th GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp-Charlie Apthorp(GBR) 8( 8) 11( 11) – – 19 pts

12th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher-Chris Hewkin(GBR) 10( 10) 9( 9) – – 19 pts

13th AUS 4072 Greg Tonnison-Nick Robinson(AUS) 16( 16) 10( 10) – – 26 pts

14th AUS 3822 Andrew Knowles-Anne Knowles(AUS) 9( 9) 19( 19) – – 28 pts

15th 4061 Chris Waples-Simon Hunt(GBR) 13( 13) 17( 17) – – 30 pts

16th AUS 3809 Hamish Carnachan-Peter Mudford(AUS) 19( 19) 15( 15) – – 34 pts

17th AUS 4108 Rod Beurteaux-Simon Wilder(AUS) 21( 21) 14( 14) – – 35 pts

18th RSA 4009 Campbell Alexander-Ralph Thomas(RSA) 14( 14) 24( 24) – – 38 pts

19th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch-Peter Barblett(AUS) 24( 24) 16( 16) – – 40 pts

20th AUS 4053 David Swan-Matt Elliot(AUS) 22( 22) 18( 18) – – 40 pts

Full results available here . . .