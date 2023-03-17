ILCA Senior Europeans – Final Day at Circolo Nautico Andora

Great day of sailing to wrap the 2023 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy at Circolo Nautico Andora in Italy.
Good breeze of around 10 knots and good swell accompanied the action during the whole day, allowing all classes to complete their final races.
ILCA Senior European Champions
-
- ILCA 7 (Laser) Men – Tonci Stipanovic CRO
- ILCA 6 (Radial) Women – Marit Bouwmeester NED
- ILCA 6 (Radial) Men – Athanasios Kyfidis GRE
ILCA 7 (Laser) Men – Final Gold Fleet Leaders (62 entries)
Gross and Nett scores after 10 races
1st CRO STIPANOVIC Tonci – – 63 41 pts
2nd CRO JURISIC Filip – – 129 42 pts
3rd AUS WEARN Matthew Non EU – – 73 48 pts
4th CYP KONTIDES Pavlos – – 102 62 pts
5th GER WILLIM Nik Aaron – – 128 67 pts
6th AUS MCAULLAY Ethan Non EU – – 127 74 pts
7th BEL DE SMET William – – 120 78 pts
8th GER BUHL Philipp – – 146 82 pts
9th NED BOS Duko – – 140 83 pts
10th AUS ALEXANDER Finn Non EU – – 133 91 pts
GBR:
39th GBR DICKINSON Finley
ILCA 6 (Radial) Women – Final Gold Fleet Leaders (186 entries)
Gross and Nett scores after 11 races
1st NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 92 32 pts
2nd POR KARACHALIOU Vasileia – – 93 50 pts
3rd HUN ERDI Maria – – 87 50 pts
4th NED JONKER Maxime – – 90 57 pts
5th DEN RINDOM Anne-marie – – 123 71 pts
6th POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 113 73 pts
7th AUS STRANSKY Mara Non EU – – 126 74 pts
8th ITA BENINI FLORIANI Chiara – – 131 76 pts
9th BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 106 78 pts
10th FRA MICHON Pernelle – – 158.0 85.0 pts
GBR:
48th GBR SACKER Molly
ILCA 6 (Radial) Men – Final Leaders (71 entries)
Gross and Nett scores after 11 races
1st GRE KYFIDIS Athanasios U21 – – 51 27 pts
2nd ITA CESANA Mattia U21 – – 93 28 pts
3rd IRL WRIGHT Rocco U21 – – 59 37 pts
4th CRO NOVAK Mario – – 122 67 pts
5th ESP PONSETI David U21 – – 121 68 pts
6th POR PONTES Joao U21 – – 102 72 pts
7th CRO BAKOTIC Lovre U21 – – 132 73 pts
8th ITA PASCALI Antonio U21 – – 211 84 pts
9th CRO LEONARDELLI Tedi U21 – – 187 111 pts
10th ESP TOMAS-VERDERA FRONTERA Juan U21 – – 186 119 pts
GBR:
30th GBR EMMETT Jon