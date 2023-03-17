ILCA Senior Europeans – Final Day at Circolo Nautico Andora

Great day of sailing to wrap the 2023 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy at Circolo Nautico Andora in Italy.

Good breeze of around 10 knots and good swell accompanied the action during the whole day, allowing all classes to complete their final races.

ILCA Senior European Champions

ILCA 7 (Laser) Men – Tonci Stipanovic CRO ILCA 6 (Radial) Women – Marit Bouwmeester NED ILCA 6 (Radial) Men – Athanasios Kyfidis GRE



ILCA 7 (Laser) Men – Final Gold Fleet Leaders (62 entries)

Gross and Nett scores after 10 races

1st CRO STIPANOVIC Tonci – – 63 41 pts

2nd CRO JURISIC Filip – – 129 42 pts

3rd AUS WEARN Matthew Non EU – – 73 48 pts

4th CYP KONTIDES Pavlos – – 102 62 pts

5th GER WILLIM Nik Aaron – – 128 67 pts

6th AUS MCAULLAY Ethan Non EU – – 127 74 pts

7th BEL DE SMET William – – 120 78 pts

8th GER BUHL Philipp – – 146 82 pts

9th NED BOS Duko – – 140 83 pts

10th AUS ALEXANDER Finn Non EU – – 133 91 pts

GBR:

39th GBR DICKINSON Finley

ILCA 6 (Radial) Women – Final Gold Fleet Leaders (186 entries)

Gross and Nett scores after 11 races

1st NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 92 32 pts

2nd POR KARACHALIOU Vasileia – – 93 50 pts

3rd HUN ERDI Maria – – 87 50 pts

4th NED JONKER Maxime – – 90 57 pts

5th DEN RINDOM Anne-marie – – 123 71 pts

6th POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 113 73 pts

7th AUS STRANSKY Mara Non EU – – 126 74 pts

8th ITA BENINI FLORIANI Chiara – – 131 76 pts

9th BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 106 78 pts

10th FRA MICHON Pernelle – – 158.0 85.0 pts

GBR:

48th GBR SACKER Molly

ILCA 6 (Radial) Men – Final Leaders (71 entries)

Gross and Nett scores after 11 races

1st GRE KYFIDIS Athanasios U21 – – 51 27 pts

2nd ITA CESANA Mattia U21 – – 93 28 pts

3rd IRL WRIGHT Rocco U21 – – 59 37 pts

4th CRO NOVAK Mario – – 122 67 pts

5th ESP PONSETI David U21 – – 121 68 pts

6th POR PONTES Joao U21 – – 102 72 pts

7th CRO BAKOTIC Lovre U21 – – 132 73 pts

8th ITA PASCALI Antonio U21 – – 211 84 pts

9th CRO LEONARDELLI Tedi U21 – – 187 111 pts

10th ESP TOMAS-VERDERA FRONTERA Juan U21 – – 186 119 pts

GBR:

30th GBR EMMETT Jon

Full results available here . . .