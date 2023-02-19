Oxford Blue winners Alice Davis and Oliver Rayner in a 420

Alice Davis and Oliver Rayner sailing their International 420 are winners of the Oxford Blue.

Davis and Rayner won all three races in a breezy event #9 of the Seldén Mast SailJuice Winter Series.

Second were Jack Lewis and Morgan Smith (2, -11, 2) in a 2000 and in third place Arron Holman (-5, 2, 3) in an RS Aero7.

Final Overall Prizegiving for the Selden SailJuice Winter Series will be at the RYA Dinghy Show, Farnborough, 25 February 2023.

Oxford Sailing Club Blue – Final leaders after 3 races (85 entries)

1st 420 Alice DAVIS and Oliver RAYNET Draycote water SC – – -1 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 2000 Jack LEWIS and Morgan SMITH – – – 2 -11 2 – – 4 pts

3rd RS Aero 7 Arran HOLMAN Hollowell – – -5 2 3 – – 5 pts

4th RS400 Jack HOLDEN and Matt REID Chichester YC – – 3 4 -6 – – 7 pts

5th Osprey Peter GRAY and Geoff EDWARDS Staunton harold – – -9 3 5 – – 8 pts

6th RS Aero 7 Joe SCURRAH Carsington – – 4 -5 4 – – 8 pts

7th Laser (ILCA 7) Gareth GREENFIELD Oxford – – 6 6.5 -10 – – 12.5 pts

8th RS400 Ollie GROVES and Martin PENTY Beaver SC – – 7 -13 7.5 – – 14.5 pts

9th Phantom Ian STONE and Maidenhead SC – – -21 9 7.5 – – 16.5 pts

10th RS200 Ben WHALEY and Lorna GLEN Parkstone YC – – -15 8 9 – – 17 pts

11th Osprey Terry CURTIS and Peter GREIG Weymouth – – -25 6.5 12.5 – – 19 pts

12th RS500 Ed WHITEHEAD and Ian MAIRS Parkstone YC – – 8 12 -19 – – 20 pts

13th RS Aero 5 Sam BLAKER Thorpe Bay YC – – 14 10 -22 – – 24 pts

14th Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING Spinnaker SC – – -19 14 12.5 – – 26.5 pts

15th RS Aero 7 Rory COHEN South Cerney SC – – 13 -19 15 – – 28 pts

16th Merlin Rocket Matt MEE and Tom PYGALL Burghfield – – 16 -36.5 16.5 – – 32.5 pts

17th RS Aero 6 Thomas PENTY Beaver sc – – 23 -29 11 – – 34 pts

18th Contender Carl TAGOE Carl Tagoe – – -22 16 18 – – 34 pts

19th RS Aero 5 Abby HIRE LTSC/RLymYC – – -33 20.5 14 – – 34.5 pts

20th RS Aero 7 Richard WATSHAM Starcross YC – – -29 18 16.5 – – 34.5 pts

21st Solo Thomas LONSDALE West Oxford sc – – 17 20.5 (86.0 DNC) – – 37.5 pts

