SailGP – Storm damage forces cancellation of Day 2 racing in Sydney

SailGP has issued a statement cancelling any further racing in the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix in Sydney.

After racing finished on day 1 at the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix in Sydney, a major weather event occurred that has resulted in significant damage to the wing sails and at least one boat at the SailGP technical site.

As far as we know, no one was seriously injured during the incident.

As a result of the damage, SailGP has had to cancel racing for the second day of the Sydney event.

Video William Nguy



A full assessment of the damage is underway but it is likely some of the future SailGP events may also need to be delayed.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

