US Open Sailing Series – Silver for Aldridge, Bronze for Anderson and Bridge

Final day of the US Open Sailing Series Olympic classes regatta, Clearwater.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge finished second in the women’s Formula Kite with Maddy Anderson third . . . while Guy Bridge finished third in the men’s event.

Overall winner in the women’s Formula Kite was Daniela Moroz ITA on 11 points, Aldridge second with 23 points and Anderson third with 24 points after 11 races.

Britain’s Katie Dabson finished sixth and Jemima Crathrone seventh.

In the men, Cameron Maramenides of Greece came through to take a surprise win with 23 points, ahead of Markus Edegran USA with 29 points.

Bridge, who had lead going into the final day, was third on 30 points.

In the other Olympic classes . . . Stuart McNay and Lara Dallman-Weiss USA won the mixed 470, finishing two points clear of Louisa Nordstrom and Trevor Bornarth USA after six races.

In the iQFoil, men’s winner was Noah Lyons USA, and women Giovanna Prada BRA.

In the women’s ILCA Radial fleet, Erika Reineke USA was the winner, and in the men’s ILCA Laser fleet, the winner was Stefano Peschiera PER.

Finally in the 49er Ian Barrows and Hans Henken USA won the final three races to take the overall victory after nine races.

Note: GBR competitors only in the Formula Kite events.

