US Open Sailing Series – Bridge and Aldridge take Podium places for final day

On the penulitmate day of the US Open Sailing Series the Olympic classes finally got some points on the leaderboard.

Guy Bridge of Britain leads the men’s Formula Kite after four additional races with 9pts, with Markus Edegran USA on 13pts, one point ahead of Bruno Lobo BRA who claimed two race wins to move into third.

In the women’s Formula Kite, who also completed seven races, Daniela Moroz ITA roared into the lead taking four wins from five races.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge is second one point clear of Alina Kornelli AUT, who is tied on points with Maddy Anderson GBR. Katie Dabson GBR moves into sixth and Jemima Crathrne GBR is now 7th.

This was the first day of racing for the other Olympic classes, with Stuart McNay and Lara Dallman-Weiss USA leading the 470 two points clear of Louisa Nordstrom and Trevor Bornarth USA.

In the iQFoil, Geronimo Nores leads the men, one point ahead of Noah Lyons. While Dominique Stater leads the women, four points ahead of Giovanna Prada BRA after three races.

In the 65 strong ILCA Radial fleet, Christina Sakellaris USA leads Elena Oetling MEX by just one point after three races.

While in the 31 strong ILCA Laser fleet, Stefano Peschiera PER leads by four points from Juan Ignacio Maegli GUA after four races.

The 49er fleet managed five races . . . with Ian Barrows and Hans Henken USA winning three races to take a xx point lead ahead of Andrew Mollerus and Ian MacDiarmid USA.

Full results available here . . .