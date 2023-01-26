Lanzarote iQFOil Games – Sills adds to lead while Sharon Kantor new leader in women

Sharon Kantor of Israel is the new women’s leader moving ahead of Spain’s Pilar Lamadrid, now second just two points behind.
In the men, Britain’s Sam Sills still dominates now with a 20 point lead over Nicolas Goyard of France, with Tom Reuveny of Israel climbing into third.
Sills added two more race wins to his scoreline and alongside a fourth and fifth (discard) far outpaced his closest rivals.
Team-mate Andy Brown slipped back to 9th while Finn Hawkins moves into 13th . . . Matt Barton did not race and sits in 40th.
Sharon Kantor moved into the lead of the women after two race wins gave her a 19 point total.
She now has a two point lead from Pilar Lamadrid, with Katy Spychakov (ISR) also claiming two wins but now 19 points of the leading pair.
Britain’s Islay Watson did not have a good day, a BFD adding to her problems, and sits in 10th with 121pts.
Saskia Sills is now 14th overall, Alice Read 15th and Emily Hall 30th.
Friday is the penultimate racing day.
iQFOil Games 2023 – Men – Leaders after 11 races (84 entries)
1st GBR 60 Sam SILLS – – 1 1 1 1 1 1 -11.5 -11.5 -5 4 1 1 – – 12 pts
2nd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 2 -13 6 -8 1 1 1.5 1.5 2 2 -30 15 – – 32 pts
3rd ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 1 6 1 -19 -20 6 3.5 3.5 7 1 -11 7 – – 36 pts
4th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – -5 4 -11 3 2 3 5 5 1 8 6 -13 – – 37 pts
5th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 4 1 4 -12 -12 5 0.5 0.5 -19 3 3 19 – – 40 pts
6th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI – – 2 4 3 2 -24 -9 2 2 14 -22 14 2 – – 45 pts
7th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 9 6 5 11 -20 -13 1 1 -10 6 4 9 – – 52 pts
8th GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – DNF 2 -19 2 3 4 2.5 2.5 17 5 -22 14 – – 52 pts
9th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN – – -13 3 2 4 -8 2 4 4 24 -32 5 5 – – 53 pts
10th NED 36 Max CASTELEIN – – -14 3 2 11 10 -18 3 3 12 -24 17 4 – – 65 pts
iQFOil Games 2023 – Women – Leaders after 11 races (66 entries)
1st ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 2 2 1 2 -8 2 1 1 1 1 -27 6 – – 19 pts
2nd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID – – 1 1 6 1 -17 1 2 2 2 2 3 -20 – – 21 pts
3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 3 3 2 -13 9 4 3 3 -37 11 1 1 – – 40 pts
4th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 5 5 4 4 1 12 4 4 6 4 -20 -16 – – 49 pts
5th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 10 10 8 19 -20 13 7 7 -21 6 6 2 – – 88 pts
6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 6 15 14 -31 3 -34 12 12 5 5 8 13 – – 93 pts
7th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO – – 8 9 11 -32 SCP 9 20 20 3 16 2 3 – – 101 pts
8th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – – 4 4 3 6 21 11 DNC DNC RDG 7 7 25 – – 101 pts
9th FRA 775 Cousin DELPHINE – – 7 8 9 16 -34 17 8 8 17 3 16 -37 – – 109 pts
10th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 9 7 5 5 18 22 14 14 12 BFD 15 -26 – – 121 pts