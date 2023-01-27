2023 Finn Gold Cup opens in Miami

The 2023 Finn Gold Cup opened at the Coconut Grove Sailing Club as a single canon was fired on the dock at the club.

With a few late entries, the registered fleet now numbers 58 Finns from 16 nations. There are also five U23 sailors taking part in addition to the older generation. The age range is huge from 17 to 87.

There are two British entries: GBR 111 Ed Wright, Gold Cup winner in 2010, and GBR 9 of Tim Tavinor.

Racing is scheduled to begin on Friday with two races each day for five days.



The practice race was scheduled for 14.00 and despite the light and unstable winds, around 35 boats made the start.

Federico Collanino, from Italy, made the best of the pin end and tacked away to lead round the first mark from Marc Allain des Beauvais, from France and Marko Kolic, from Italy.

Most of the fleet carried on and sailed back to the club. A few went downwind only for the race committee to abandon the race.

The Finn Gold Cup was presented to the International Finn Association by the late F. G. Mitchell of the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, Great Britain in 1956. It decides the Finn World Championships.

This is the 67th running of the Gold Cup. It was last held in the UK at Falmouth in 2012 when it was won by Ben Ainslie, his sixth title win, with Ed Wright second.

2023 Gold Cup Schedule:

Fri 27 January – Racing (2 races scheduled)

Sat 28 January – Racing (2 races scheduled)

Sun 29 January – Bacardi Race Day (2 races scheduled)

Mon 30 January – Racing (2 races scheduled)

Tues 31 January – Racing (2 races scheduled) followed by Prizegiving

