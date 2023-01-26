Showing the Flag – Sunseeker reveal Superhawk 55 at boot Dusseldorf

Sunseeker’s Union Flag opening ceremony saw a record-breaking crowd witness the World Premiere of the Superhawk 55 at boot Dusseldorf 2023.

Sunseeker CEO Andrea Frabetti together with Sales and Marketing Director Sean Robertson welcomed the audience and introduced the performance yacht before a spectacular unveiling from its huge Union Flag.

A live performance from Siren String Quartet and mixology on the 95 Yacht, commissioned especially for Meros Yachtsharing, provided the ultimate Sunseeker experience on opening day.

The Superhawk 55 is available as an open-top or with a hard top, as shown on hull one.

Forward is a VIP cabin with en-suite, upholstered side units and a wardrobe unit to port. There is a large bed and the interior comes with different styling palettes throughout to give a customised and personal feel to every owner.

Aft is the Master cabin with sliding berths to generate either a double or two singles and generous en-suite. Black lacquer panels frame the main cabin creating an ambiance that is pure indulgence.

The CE Category A boat has an overall length of 56ft 10in (17.3m) and features an all-new composite hull, stainless-steel detailing and expansive glazing.

This new layout complete with a new centre-line triple helm is a first for Sunseeker.

