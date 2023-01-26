The Ocean Race start of Leg 2 and 4700nm of racing to Cape Town

The start of Leg 2 of The Ocean Race from Cabo Verde to Cape Town, Wednesday 25 January.

Out on the course the five teams had a short lap of a reaching course to navigate before heading out to sea, en route to Cape Town, nearly 4700 nautical miles of racing away.

It was Robert Stanjek’s GUYOT environnement – Team Europe and Charlie Enright’s 11th Hour Racing Team who burst off the line with speed, just ahead of Biotherm and Holcim-PRB, with Team Malizia last across the line.

On the reach out, GUYOT environnement held off Holcim-PRB to lead around the mark and on the return through he start line before heading out to sea, Stanjek and his crew showed good boat handling through the manoeuvres to lead the fleet out to sea.



A short time later, it was Holcim-PRB with 11th Hour Racing Team to windward and in better wind, leading GUYOT einvironnement – Team Europe, Biotherm and Team Malizia.

Paul Meilhat’s Biotherm is in the lead on Thursday morning, and along with Team Holcim-PRB and 11th Hour Racing Team, is gybing west away from Sao Filipe.

Further behind, Team Malizia is chasing hard, while GUYOT environnement – Team Europe, has fallen slightly further back, after leading the fleet around the starting race course.

Leg Two Rankings after 17hrs racing:

1. Biotherm – 4672nm DTF

2. Team Holcim-PRB – 1.4nm DTL

3. 11th Hour Racing Team – 5.3nm DTL

4. Team Malizia – 9.6nm DTL

5. GUYOT environnement – Team Europe 27.6nm DTL

