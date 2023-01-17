Sail Melbourne 2023 – Beckett takes the hit but retains his lead

A mixed day for British Sailing Team members at Sail Melbourne 2023 but they did win both ILCA7 Laser races and now hold four of the top five places.

The penultimate day did not go to plan for ILCA7 leader Mike Beckett (8, 4) . . . but compatriate Elliot Hanson (2, 27) failed to take advantage, and Beckett retains his overall lead.

Dan Whiteley was the Brit on form, his 1 – 2 taking him into third place, three points behind second placed Hanson.

In fourth is Aussie Swifto Elliott (10, 10) and fifth is now Sam Whaley after winning the second race.

The ILCA6 Radial fleet also has a strong overseas entry (no GBR), with Hungary’s Maria Erdi returning to the lead with back to back wins.

Switzerland’s Maud Jayet (5, 3) holds second place, with Australia’s Zoe Thomson (10, 6) slipping back to third overall.

Emma Plasschaert of Belgium is fifth overall.

Other Olympic class leaders:

ILCA6 Radial – HUN Maria ERDI

470 Mixed – AUS Nia JERWOOD and Conor NICHOLAS

49er Men- AUS Tom BURTON and Max PAUL

49erfX Women – AUS Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE

iQFoil Men – AUS Grae MORRIS

iQFoil Women – AUS Samantha COSTIN

Kitefoil – AUS Oscar TIMM

ILCA 7 (Laser) – Leaders after Day 4 and 8 Races (26 entries)

1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 1 2 4 -8 1 4 8 4 – – 24 pts

2nd GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 9 5 11 1 2 1 2 -27 – – 31 pts

3rd GBR 221578 Daniel WHITELEY – – 2 -16 7 3 7 12 1 2 – – 34 pts

4th AUS 221719 Swifto ELLIOTT – – 3 -22 1 4 3 8 10 10 – – 39 pts

5th GBR 221813 Sam WHALEY – – 7 -19 6 12 5 2 7 1 – – 40 pts

6th NZL 214317 George GAUTREY – – 6 -17 3 6 9 6 5 6 – – 41 pts

7th NZL 219921 Thomas SAUNDERS – – 12 4 10 -15 4 5 4 9 – – 48 pts

8th AUS 211556 Ethan MCAULLAY – – 10 1 9 10 12 -14 6 3 – – 51 pts

9th AUS 214418 Finn ALEXANDER – – 5 20 5 5 -27 7 3 11 – – 56 pts

10th AUS 221713 Zac LITTLEWOOD – – -14 10 8 7 10 11 12 5 – – 63 pts

