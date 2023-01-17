The Ocean Race – Day 3 Fleet leaders Team Holcim and WindWhisper Racing Team

Difficult conditions for The Ocean Race fleets as they make their way through the Strait of Gibraltar in Day 3 of racing.

Team Holcim – PRB (SUI) led the IMOCA fleet into the Atlantic ahead of 11th Hour Racing Team (USA) on Tuesday, with the leading VO65, WindWhisper Racing Team (POL) holding third place overall on the water.

Second VO65 is Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team (POR) holding a narrow lead from Austrian Ocean Racing powered by Team Genova (AUT/ITA) in fourth overall.

On Monday morning the Viva Mexico team contacted Race Control to report that they were suspending racing due to a ripped main.

They are intending to shelter in Almeria approximately 25 nautical miles (45km) away from their current position, and will assess options. All crew are reported safe.

The team was sailing upwind in winds gusting over 30 knots at the time of the damage.

The IMOCA fleet is now en route on Leg One of their epic 32,000 NM race, which will circumnavigate the globe visiting a total of nine cities and finishing in Genoa, Italy, in June 2023.

The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint is a new event, with the VO65 fleet also racing to Cabo Verde, off the coast of northwest Africa, and will then resume the competition in May when the IMOCAs return to Europe.

VO65 Fleet Ranking at 12:00 Tuesday:

1 – WindWhisper Racing Team (POL)

2 – Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team (POR)

3 – Austrian Ocean Racing powered by Team Genova (AUT/ITA)

4 – Team JAJO (NED)

5 – Ambersail 2 (LUI)

6 – Viva México (MEX) – Stopped racing

IMOCA Fleet Rankings at 12:00 CET Tuesday:

1 – Team Holcim – PRB (SUI)

2 – 11th Hour Racing Team (USA)

3 – Biotherm Racing (FRA)

4 – GUYOT environnement – Team Europe (FRA/GER)

5 – Team Malizia (GER)

