Contender Worlds – Mark Bulka takes lead on day 2

Australia’s Mark Bulka moves into the lead of the 50th Contender Worlds at the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club.
Bulka takes the lead after the second day of the Championship, with two second places putting him four points clear of Lindsay Irwin who was the race 2 winner.
Matt Mulder who led after the opening day, finished ninth in race 2, to drop to third overall tied on ten points with Paul Green who finished fifth.
In fifth place is John Lindholm after a third place finish, with Callum Burns also improving to sixth overall with a fourth place finish.
Best placed overseas competitor is Mark Thorborg (18, 10) of Holland in 13th overall, with Italy’s Luca Bonezzi (12, 20) in 17th place after two races.
Contender Worlds – After 2 races completed (34 entries)
1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka – – 2( 2) 2( 2) – – 4 pts
2nd AUS 2486 Lindsay Irwin – – 7( 7) 1( 1) – – 8 pts
3rd AUS 2434 Matt Mulder – – 1( 1) 9( 9) – – 10 pts
4th AUS 2442 Paul Green – – 5( 5) 5( 5) – – 10 pts
5th AUS 2565 John Lindholm – – 9( 9) 3( 3) – – 12 pts
6th AUS 2468 Callum Burns – – 10( 10) 4( 4) – – 14 pts
7th AUS 2578 Andre Webster – – 3( 3) 14( 14) – – 17 pts
8th AUS 2323 James Ellis – – 6( 6) 12( 12) – – 18 pts
9th AUS 2676 Grant Robinson – – 11( 11) 8( 8) – – 19 pts
10th AUS 2540 Richard Whittaker – – 8( 8) 15( 15) – – 23 pts
11th AUS 2560 Jeff Owen – – 13( 13) 11( 11) – – 24 pts
12th AUS 2136 Ian Bowman – – 19( 19) 7( 7) – – 26 pts
13th NED 2 Mark Thorborg – – 18( 18) 10( 10) – – 28 pts
14th AUS 2575 Joseph Randall – – 15( 15) 13( 13) – – 28 pts
15th AUS 2237 Simon Barwood – – 4( 4) 25( 25) – – 29 pts
16th AUS 2444 John Humphries) – – 14( 14) 16( 16) – – 30 pts
17th ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi – – 12( 12) 20( 20) – – 32 pts
18th AUS 2482 Kenneth Mackenzie – – 16( 16) 22( 22) – – 38 pts
19th AUS 2518 Andrew Chisholm – – 35(RET) 6( 6) – – 41 pts
20th AUS 2494 Richard Shallcross – – 20( 20) 23( 23) – – 43 pts
21st NZL 2785 James Blackburn – – 22( 22) 21( 21) – – 43 pts
22nd AUS 1483 Scott Wilson – – 17( 17) 27( 27) – – 44 pts
23rd AUS 2648 Ned Lindholm – – 35(RET) 17( 17) – – 52 pts
24th AUS 2776 Ian Kirkwood – – 35(DNC) 18( 18) – – 53 pts
25th AUS 2164 Steven Clarke – – 35(DNC) 19( 19) – – 54 pts
26th AUS 2777 Stephen Eshman – – 21( 21) 35(UFD) – – 56 pts
27th NED 2630 Pim Langendijk – – 35(DNC) 24( 24) – – 59 pts
28th AUS 2564 Michael Edmonds – – 35(RET) 26( 26) – – 61 pts
29th AUS 2687 John Fickling – – 35(RET) 28( 28) – – 63 pts
30th AUS 24 Reinhart Klemens Opitz – – 35(DNC) 29( 29) – – 64 pts
31st AUS 1585 Clinton Watkins – – 35(DNC) 35(DNC) – – 70 pts
32nd AUS 2130 Gene Donraadt – – 35(DNC) 35(DNC) – – 70 pts
33rd AUS 2238 Keith Spencer – – 35(DNC) 35(NSC) – – 70 pts
34th AUS 2296 Brian Carroll – – 35(DNC) 35(DNC) – – 70 pts