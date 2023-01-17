Contender Worlds – Mark Bulka takes lead on day 2

Australia’s Mark Bulka moves into the lead of the 50th Contender Worlds at the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club.

Bulka takes the lead after the second day of the Championship, with two second places putting him four points clear of Lindsay Irwin who was the race 2 winner.

Matt Mulder who led after the opening day, finished ninth in race 2, to drop to third overall tied on ten points with Paul Green who finished fifth.

In fifth place is John Lindholm after a third place finish, with Callum Burns also improving to sixth overall with a fourth place finish.



Best placed overseas competitor is Mark Thorborg (18, 10) of Holland in 13th overall, with Italy’s Luca Bonezzi (12, 20) in 17th place after two races.

Contender Worlds – After 2 races completed (34 entries)

1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka – – 2( 2) 2( 2) – – 4 pts

2nd AUS 2486 Lindsay Irwin – – 7( 7) 1( 1) – – 8 pts

3rd AUS 2434 Matt Mulder – – 1( 1) 9( 9) – – 10 pts

4th AUS 2442 Paul Green – – 5( 5) 5( 5) – – 10 pts

5th AUS 2565 John Lindholm – – 9( 9) 3( 3) – – 12 pts

6th AUS 2468 Callum Burns – – 10( 10) 4( 4) – – 14 pts

7th AUS 2578 Andre Webster – – 3( 3) 14( 14) – – 17 pts

8th AUS 2323 James Ellis – – 6( 6) 12( 12) – – 18 pts

9th AUS 2676 Grant Robinson – – 11( 11) 8( 8) – – 19 pts

10th AUS 2540 Richard Whittaker – – 8( 8) 15( 15) – – 23 pts

11th AUS 2560 Jeff Owen – – 13( 13) 11( 11) – – 24 pts

12th AUS 2136 Ian Bowman – – 19( 19) 7( 7) – – 26 pts

13th NED 2 Mark Thorborg – – 18( 18) 10( 10) – – 28 pts

14th AUS 2575 Joseph Randall – – 15( 15) 13( 13) – – 28 pts

15th AUS 2237 Simon Barwood – – 4( 4) 25( 25) – – 29 pts

16th AUS 2444 John Humphries) – – 14( 14) 16( 16) – – 30 pts

17th ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi – – 12( 12) 20( 20) – – 32 pts

18th AUS 2482 Kenneth Mackenzie – – 16( 16) 22( 22) – – 38 pts

19th AUS 2518 Andrew Chisholm – – 35(RET) 6( 6) – – 41 pts

20th AUS 2494 Richard Shallcross – – 20( 20) 23( 23) – – 43 pts

21st NZL 2785 James Blackburn – – 22( 22) 21( 21) – – 43 pts

22nd AUS 1483 Scott Wilson – – 17( 17) 27( 27) – – 44 pts

23rd AUS 2648 Ned Lindholm – – 35(RET) 17( 17) – – 52 pts

24th AUS 2776 Ian Kirkwood – – 35(DNC) 18( 18) – – 53 pts

25th AUS 2164 Steven Clarke – – 35(DNC) 19( 19) – – 54 pts

26th AUS 2777 Stephen Eshman – – 21( 21) 35(UFD) – – 56 pts

27th NED 2630 Pim Langendijk – – 35(DNC) 24( 24) – – 59 pts

28th AUS 2564 Michael Edmonds – – 35(RET) 26( 26) – – 61 pts

29th AUS 2687 John Fickling – – 35(RET) 28( 28) – – 63 pts

30th AUS 24 Reinhart Klemens Opitz – – 35(DNC) 29( 29) – – 64 pts

31st AUS 1585 Clinton Watkins – – 35(DNC) 35(DNC) – – 70 pts

32nd AUS 2130 Gene Donraadt – – 35(DNC) 35(DNC) – – 70 pts

33rd AUS 2238 Keith Spencer – – 35(DNC) 35(NSC) – – 70 pts

34th AUS 2296 Brian Carroll – – 35(DNC) 35(DNC) – – 70 pts