Sail Melbourne 2023 – Beckett takes lead as Wearn retires with wrist injury

British Sailing Team members quickly took advantage of the retirement of Australian Matt Wearn from Sail Melbourne 2023.

Wearn, the Tokyo Olympic ILCA 7 gold medallist, was leading the class coming into day 3, but had to retire with a wrist injury that he picked-up while winning the recent ILCA 7 National Championships in Sydney.

This left the door open for Mike Beckett and Elliot Hanson who snapped up wins in the two races on Monday, and now take first and second on the overall leaderboard after six races.

In third place is Aussie Swifto Elliott (3, 8) with fourth Kiwi George Gautrey (9, 6) and then two more Brits, Dan Whiteley (7, 12) in fifth and Sam Whaley (5, 2) sixth.

A complete lack of wind caused a delay to racing on day three, but a late seabreeze kicked in allowing for an action-packed afternoon to mark the halfway point of the Regatta.

Other Olympic class leaders:

ILCA6 Radial – AUS Zoe THOMSON

470 Mixed – AUS Nia JERWOOD and Conor NICHOLAS

49er Men- AUS Tom BURTON and Max PAUL

49erfX Women – AUS Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE

iQFoil Men – AUS Grae MORRIS

iQFoil Women – AUS Samantha COSTIN

Kitefoil – AUS Oscar TIMM

ILCA 7 (Laser) – Leaders after Day 3 and 6 Races (26 entries)



1st GBR Michael BECKETT – – 1 2 4 -8 1 4 – – 12 pts

2nd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 9 5 -11 1 2 1 – – 18 pts

3rd AUS Swifto ELLIOTT – – 3 -22 1 4 3 8 – – 19 pts

4th NZL George GAUTREY – – 6 -17 3 6 9 6 – – 30 pts

5th GBR Daniel WHITELEY – – 2 -16 7 3 7 12 – – 31 pts

6th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 7 -19 6 12 5 2 – – 32 pts

7th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS – – 12 4 10 -15 4 5 – – 35 pts

8th AUS Matt WEARN – – 4 3 2 2 -27 27 – – 38 pts

9th AUS Ethan MCAULLAY – – 10 1 9 10 12 -14 – – 42 pts

10th AUS Finn ALEXANDER – – 5 20 5 5 -27 7 – – 42 pts

11th SGP Ryan LO – – 11 -13 12 9 11 3 – – 46 pts

12th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – -14 10 8 7 10 11 – – 46 pts

13th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – -15 6 14 13 6 10 – – 49 pts

14th AUS Samuel KING – – 8 7 13 14 8 -19 – – 50 pts

15th AUS Michael COMPTON – – 13 11 16 -17 14 9 – – 63 pts

16th AUS Will SARGENT – – 16 12 -21 18 13 15 – – 74 pts

17th AUS Jack EICKMEYER – – 18 9 15 15 18 -24 – – 75 pts

18th AUS Lawson MCAULLAY – – -21 8 17 16 20 16 – – 77 pts

19th SGP Wonn Kye LEE – – -23 15 19 19 19 17 – – 89 pts

20th AUS Lachie WEBER – – 17 -23 18 21 17 21 – – 94 pts

Full results available here . . .