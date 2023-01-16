Sail Melbourne 2023 – Beckett takes lead as Wearn retires with wrist injury

British Sailing Team members quickly took advantage of the retirement of Australian Matt Wearn from Sail Melbourne 2023.
Wearn, the Tokyo Olympic ILCA 7 gold medallist, was leading the class coming into day 3, but had to retire with a wrist injury that he picked-up while winning the recent ILCA 7 National Championships in Sydney.
This left the door open for Mike Beckett and Elliot Hanson who snapped up wins in the two races on Monday, and now take first and second on the overall leaderboard after six races.
In third place is Aussie Swifto Elliott (3, 8) with fourth Kiwi George Gautrey (9, 6) and then two more Brits, Dan Whiteley (7, 12) in fifth and Sam Whaley (5, 2) sixth.
A complete lack of wind caused a delay to racing on day three, but a late seabreeze kicked in allowing for an action-packed afternoon to mark the halfway point of the Regatta.
Other Olympic class leaders:
ILCA6 Radial – AUS Zoe THOMSON
470 Mixed – AUS Nia JERWOOD and Conor NICHOLAS
49er Men- AUS Tom BURTON and Max PAUL
49erfX Women – AUS Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE
iQFoil Men – AUS Grae MORRIS
iQFoil Women – AUS Samantha COSTIN
Kitefoil – AUS Oscar TIMM
ILCA 7 (Laser) – Leaders after Day 3 and 6 Races (26 entries)
1st GBR Michael BECKETT – – 1 2 4 -8 1 4 – – 12 pts
2nd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 9 5 -11 1 2 1 – – 18 pts
3rd AUS Swifto ELLIOTT – – 3 -22 1 4 3 8 – – 19 pts
4th NZL George GAUTREY – – 6 -17 3 6 9 6 – – 30 pts
5th GBR Daniel WHITELEY – – 2 -16 7 3 7 12 – – 31 pts
6th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 7 -19 6 12 5 2 – – 32 pts
7th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS – – 12 4 10 -15 4 5 – – 35 pts
8th AUS Matt WEARN – – 4 3 2 2 -27 27 – – 38 pts
9th AUS Ethan MCAULLAY – – 10 1 9 10 12 -14 – – 42 pts
10th AUS Finn ALEXANDER – – 5 20 5 5 -27 7 – – 42 pts
11th SGP Ryan LO – – 11 -13 12 9 11 3 – – 46 pts
12th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – -14 10 8 7 10 11 – – 46 pts
13th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – -15 6 14 13 6 10 – – 49 pts
14th AUS Samuel KING – – 8 7 13 14 8 -19 – – 50 pts
15th AUS Michael COMPTON – – 13 11 16 -17 14 9 – – 63 pts
16th AUS Will SARGENT – – 16 12 -21 18 13 15 – – 74 pts
17th AUS Jack EICKMEYER – – 18 9 15 15 18 -24 – – 75 pts
18th AUS Lawson MCAULLAY – – -21 8 17 16 20 16 – – 77 pts
19th SGP Wonn Kye LEE – – -23 15 19 19 19 17 – – 89 pts
20th AUS Lachie WEBER – – 17 -23 18 21 17 21 – – 94 pts