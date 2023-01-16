Contender Worlds – Day 1 at Royal Freshwater Bay YC

Just one race result posted on the 50th Contender Worlds website for the opening day at the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club.

Winner was Matt Mulder ahead of the new Australian National Champion Mark Bulka with third place going to Andre Webster.

Best placed European finisher was Luca Bonezzi of Italy in 12th place.

Twelve competitors retired or did not compete in the race.

Racing continues through to Friday 20 January.

Contender Worlds – After 1 race completed (34 entries)

1st AUS 2434 Matt Mulder – – 1 – – 1 pts

2nd AUS 2457 Mark Bulka – – 2 – – 2 pts

3rd AUS 2578 Andre Webster – – 3 – – 3 pts

4th AUS 2237 Simon Barwood – – 4 – – 4 pts

5th AUS 2442 Paul Green – – 5 – – 5 pts

6th AUS 2323 James Ellis – – 6 – – 6 pts

7th AUS 2486 Lindsay Irwin – – 7 – – 7 pts

8th AUS 2540 Richard Whittaker – – 8 – – 8 pts

9th AUS 2565 John Lindholm – – 9 – – 9 pts

10th AUS 2468 Callum Burns – – 10 – – 10 pts

11th AUS 2676 Grant Robinson – – 11 – – 11 pts

12th ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi – – 12 – – 12 pts

13th AUS 2560 Jeff Owen – – 13 – – 13 pts

14th AUS 2444 John Humphries – – 14 – – 14 pts

15th AUS 2575 Joseph Randall – – 15 – – 15 pts

16th AUS 2482 Kenneth Mackenzie – – 16 – – 16 pts

17th AUS 1483 Scott Wilson – – 17 – – 17 pts

18th NED 2 Mark Thorborg – – 18 – – 18 pts

19th AUS 2136 Ian Bowman – – 19 – – 19 pts

20th AUS 2494 Richard Shallcross – – 20 – – 20 pts

21st AUS 2777 Stephen Eshman – – 21 – – 21 pts

22nd NZL 2785 James Blackburn – – 22 – – 22 pts

