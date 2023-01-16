Contender Worlds – Day 1 at Royal Freshwater Bay YC

Just one race result posted on the 50th Contender Worlds website for the opening day at the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club.
Winner was Matt Mulder ahead of the new Australian National Champion Mark Bulka with third place going to Andre Webster.
Best placed European finisher was Luca Bonezzi of Italy in 12th place.
Twelve competitors retired or did not compete in the race.
Racing continues through to Friday 20 January.
Contender Worlds – After 1 race completed (34 entries)
1st AUS 2434 Matt Mulder – – 1 – – 1 pts
2nd AUS 2457 Mark Bulka – – 2 – – 2 pts
3rd AUS 2578 Andre Webster – – 3 – – 3 pts
4th AUS 2237 Simon Barwood – – 4 – – 4 pts
5th AUS 2442 Paul Green – – 5 – – 5 pts
6th AUS 2323 James Ellis – – 6 – – 6 pts
7th AUS 2486 Lindsay Irwin – – 7 – – 7 pts
8th AUS 2540 Richard Whittaker – – 8 – – 8 pts
9th AUS 2565 John Lindholm – – 9 – – 9 pts
10th AUS 2468 Callum Burns – – 10 – – 10 pts
11th AUS 2676 Grant Robinson – – 11 – – 11 pts
12th ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi – – 12 – – 12 pts
13th AUS 2560 Jeff Owen – – 13 – – 13 pts
14th AUS 2444 John Humphries – – 14 – – 14 pts
15th AUS 2575 Joseph Randall – – 15 – – 15 pts
16th AUS 2482 Kenneth Mackenzie – – 16 – – 16 pts
17th AUS 1483 Scott Wilson – – 17 – – 17 pts
18th NED 2 Mark Thorborg – – 18 – – 18 pts
19th AUS 2136 Ian Bowman – – 19 – – 19 pts
20th AUS 2494 Richard Shallcross – – 20 – – 20 pts
21st AUS 2777 Stephen Eshman – – 21 – – 21 pts
22nd NZL 2785 James Blackburn – – 22 – – 22 pts
