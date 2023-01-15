The Ocean Race – Started from Alicante heading to Cabo Verde

The 14th edition of The Ocean Race, the fully-crewed, around the world yacht race, started from Alicante, Spain on Sunday 15 January.

First away were a fleet of six VO65 one-design yachts who set off on the first stage of their shorter, European-focussed event, The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint, which features three stages of competition.

Two hours later five IMOCA class yachts – the high-tech, foiling, flying race boats that are in The Ocean Race for the first time – started in ideal conditions on the waters off Alicante’s Ocean Live Park just after 16:00 local time.

Both fleets are now racing to Cabo Verde, some 1,900 nautical miles away. The IMOCAs will continue their race around the world, while the VO65s will pause in Cabo Verde.

The VO65s will rejoin the IMOCA fleet in Europe in the spring for the final two legs of their race.

The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint was the first race to get underway on Sunday at 14:05 CET, in a light breeze. Of the six boats, it was WindWhisper Racing Team (POL) skippered by Pablo Arrarte that made the best of the opening minutes.

For the next hour, the Polish team read the shifting conditions perfectly to lead the fleet around the entire rectangular course.

By the time the five leg lap of the bay had been completed the breeze had settled down, as had the leaderboard . . .

VO65 Fleet Ranking at 21:00 Sunday:

1 – Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team (POR)

2 – Ambersail 2 (LUI)

3 – WindWhisper Racing Team (POL)

4 – Viva México (MEX)

5 – Austrian Ocean Racing powered by Team Genova (AUT/ITA)

6 – Team JAJO (NED)

The IMOCA fleet followed two hours later and as the start gun went it was Paul Meilhat’s brand new Biotherm (FRA) that was to set the pace, on time, at speed and on the foils.

After a few unstable moments on the fast reach to the first mark, when the boat leaped into the air, it was clear that while the French team were fast they were not yet properly trimmed.

Behind them, hot on their heels, Kevin Escoffier’s Team Holcim-PRB (SUI) was also leaping into the air from time to time as both boats set a blistering pace.

At mark 3 Biotherm accelerated away on the third leg and extended their advantage over the rest of the fleet.

Meanwhile after a disappointing start, 11th Hour Racing Team (USA) skippered by Charlie Enright hauled themselves back from last to third.

With boat speeds regularly exceeding 30-knots as the fleet moved away from the shore and into the stronger breeze, the new world of fully crewed IMOCA racing demonstrated the relentless pace that is in store for this 3,500 kilometre leg to Cabo Verde.

IMOCA Fleet Rankings at 21:00 CET Sunday:

1 – Team Malizia (GER)

2 – Biotherm Racing (FRA)

3 – 11th Hour Racing Team (USA)

4 – GUYOT environnement – Team Europe (FRA/GER)

5 – Team Holcim – PRB (SUI)

See Tracker here . . .