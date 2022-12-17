Wingfoil Racing World Cup Brazil – Day 2

Bastian Escofet of France continues to lead the men and Paula Novotná of Czechoslovakia the women at the Wingfoil Racing World Cup in Jericoacoara, Brazil.

Sunshine and strong north-easterly winds of 16 to 22 knots

Riders are aching after eight short course races in a day

Paula Novotná (CZE) leads the women, but Orane Ceris (FRA) closes the gap

Perfect 8-ball from Mathis Ghio (FRA) in the men’s qualifying

With 13 races now completed, Escofet has 9.3 pts, with Mathis Ghio (FRA) second with 9.7 pts and third Alessandro Tomasi (ITA) on 10 pts.

Ghio clocked up a perfect eight from eight races in his qualifying group Friday. He has honed his technique for managing the weed and is now minimising full jumping in favour of a more subtle option.

Escofet had almost as good a day as his compatriot, winning seven from eight heats in his qualifying group.

Britain’s Rafferty Read is in 15th place overall.

In the womwn, Novotná leads with 10 pts, with second Orane Ceris (FRA) on 18 pts and third Kylie Bellouvre (FRA) with 29 pts

When she came ashore after the second of two four-race sessions on the water, Ceris couldn’t even remember how many races she had won.

“I won one race today,” she said. “No, you won two!” said her arch rival Paula Novotná who continues to lead the women’s fleet by a healthy margin.

Saturday will be more qualifying races before Sunday when the men’s fleet will be re-organised into gold, silver and bronze divisions.

TOP 3 OVERALL RESULTS – after 13 races, 3 discards

MEN (42 entries)

1. Bastian Escofet (FRA), 9.3 points

2. Mathis Ghio (FRA), 9.7 points

3. Alessandro Tomasi (ITA), 10.0 points

WOMEN (13 entries)

1. Paula Novotná (CZE), 10.0 points

2. Orane Ceris (FRA), 18.0 points

3. Kylie Bellouvre (FRA), 29.0 points

Full results available here . . .