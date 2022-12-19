Knots Racing are World Match Racing Tour Champions

Nick Egnot Johnson (NZL) and his Knots Racing are World Match Racing Tour 2022 Champions.

Egnot-Johnson’s team, representing the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, included Zak Merton, Sam Barnett and Bradley McLaughlin.

The four top skippers making it to the semi-finals were Chris Poole (USA, Riptide Racing), Nick Egnot-Johnson (NZL, Knots Racing), Harry Price (AUS, DownUnder Racing), and Jeppe Borch (DEN, Borch Racing).

Nick Egnot-Johnson faced Chris Poole in the final with Egnot-Johnson taking a 3 – 2 victory in the fifth race tie-breaker.

Harry Price and DownUnder Racing won the Petite Finals 2-1 from Jeppe Borch and Borch Racing.

WMRT 2022 Final Podium

1st – Nick Egnot-Johnson (NZL) / Knots Racing

2nd – Chris Poole (USA)/ Riptide Racing

3rd Harry Price (AUS)/ DownUnder Racing