Olympic rower Matt Rossiter joins INEOS Britannia Sailing Team

Meet Matt Rossiter, the newest recruit to INEOS Britannia Sailing Team, the Challenger of Record for the 37th America’s Cup.

This is Matt’s debut in the world of professional sailing, after his recent retirement from the British Rowing Team.

“Fresh out of the Tokyo Olympics, and a world champion rower, it’s great to have Matt joining the team,” commented Ben Ainslie, INEOS Britannia’s skipper and Team Principle.

“Someone who knows how to train and operate at such a high level.”

“We need cyclors that can operate in a team environment, as well as having the grit and the determination to lay down the power needed to get the boat around the track.”



Matt Rossiter competed in the Men’s Four at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where Matt’s team finished fourth.

As a professional rower for the past eight years, Matt can see a lot of cross-over in the two sports, particularly in the teamwork and communication required between the athletes and the team members.

“I really enjoy working with close knit teams, in rowing this was in two-, four-, or eight-person boats, and now in sailing, this will be with the current eight other sailors on board.”

“To get to the finish the fastest, you have to bring out the best in the people around you.”

