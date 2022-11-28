NSW 18ft skiff Championship – Race 1 on Sydney Harbour

The 18 footers 2022-23 championship season began Sunday with Race 1 of the NSW Championship in a mainly 8-10 knot North East wind on Sydney Harbour.

The series favourite Andoo team saw the return of skipper John ‘Herman’ Winning Jr to the fleet after missing the 2021-22 season.

Winning Jr. with Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton gave a polished performance to lead for almost the entire course and take out the race by 31s from Smeg of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Tom Anderson.

Ilve of Cam Gundy, Harry Bethwaite and Charlie Gundy grabbed the lead soon after the start and finally finishing in third place, 3m 34s behind Smeg.

Yandoo leads the season point score with a total of 38 points, followed by The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines (Alex Marinelli) on 40, Smeg 43, Birkenhead Point Marina 54, Shaw and Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley) 59 and Fisher & Paykel on 60.

18 footers NSW Championship – Race 1 (16 entries)

1st Andoo (John Winning Jnr, Seve Jarvin, Sam Newton) – – 01:36:22

2nd Smeg (Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge, Tom Anderson) – – 01:36:53

3rd Ilve (Cam Gundy, Hrry Bethwaite, Charlie Gundy) – – 01:40:27

4th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis, Jacob Broome, Josh Feldman) – – 01:43:39

5th Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price, Josh McKnight, Zac Barnabas) – – 01:44:01

6th Yandoo (John Winning Snr, Fang Warren, Josh Porebski) – – 01:44:05

7th Birkenhead Point Marina (Kirk Mitchell, Andrew Stephenson, Daniel Barnett) – – 01:44:24

8th The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel, Jerome Watts, Finn Rodowicz) – – 01:44:35

9th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Alex Marinelli, Matt Doyle, Darcy McCracken) – – 01:45:02

10th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings, Miles Davies, Flynn Twomey) – – 01:45:57

11th Noakes Blue (Nathan McNamara, Peter McLeod, Andrew Hay) – – 01:46:20

12th Burrawang-Young Henrys ( (Simon Nearn, Warren Sare, Brandon Buyink) – – 01:46:59

13th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich, Jed Cruikshank, Josh Becker) – – 01:48:12

14th Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner, Hugo Leeming, Hamish Vass) – – 01:50:44

15th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Ben Bradley, Andrew Iles, Tom Quigley) – – 01:50:56

16th 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone, Cam Walker, Paddy Bannon) – – 01:52:29