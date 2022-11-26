RS Venture Connect World Championships – Day 3

The 2022 RS Venture Connect World Championships organised by Oman Sail is underway at the Barceló Mussanah Resort where 39 teams from 19 nations took to the waters in light winds.

Racing is taking place ‘para’ and ‘open’ categories, which allows one para sailor to be accompanied by one non-para sailor. Wind conditions are expected to remain steady throughout the week, reaching 8 knots, which may prove difficult for the teams in a fight to claim the top positions.

The third day of racing at the RS Venture Connect World Championship brought with it yet more exceptional sailing and many more surprises.

Oman’s Sultan Al Wahaibi and Ahmed Al Balushi lead the Open category, accruing one win and one second place finish from Friday’s races.

They remain one point ahead of Genevieve Wickham and Grant Alderson of Australia, and three points ahead of Clementine Gorisse and Lucien Bermont of France.

In the Para category, Piotr Cichcoki and Olga Gornas-Grudzien of Poland shone on day three, scoring a win and a second place to lead by seven points from Sweden’s Fia Fjelddahl and Patric Rosenberg.

Ange Margaron and Olivier Ducruix of France are in third, just one point back from second, and fourth to 10th are separated by just five points in a close fleet.



Said Al Aurimi, Race Officer, said, “We have received good feedback from the sailors about the courses and how the race has been managed. We have also had light winds which has made it a challenge to complete the planned three races per day, but from today we expect good conditions and stronger winds which will be better for the sailors.”

“The courses have been designed specifically for the RS Venture Connect World Championships because the boat is typically heavier than most other vessels, requiring more technique and different conditions to manoeuvre the boat.”

The RS Venture Connect World Championships are supported by bp Oman, the Oman Paralympic Committee, Oman Maritime Sports Committee, Oman Air, the Barceló Mussanah Resort, Tanuf, the International Maritime College Oman (IMCO), RS Sailing, and environmental partners Clean Seas and Environment Society of Oman (ESO).

Related Post:

First ever U25 Para Sailing World Championship

2.4mR World Championship & Para Sailing International Championship