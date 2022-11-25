Flying Fifteens loaded and enroute from UK to Fremantle, Australia

A dozen Flying Fifteens are enroute from the UK to Fremantle, Australia.

The 2023 Worlds may still be over three months away, but with a predicted journey of 60 days, plus some contingency, the boats were packed into containers on 18 and 19 November.

To minimise road haulage miles in the UK, the containers were packed in Harlow only 45 minutes from the departure port (London Gateway).

Arriving at 08:00 to meet the first container meant an early start from Chew Valley! Others managed to travel the evening before.

MSC even went out of their way to make sure new, clean, and very visible yellow containers were provided. Freight forwarding and customs arrangements are being handled by GAC Pindar. And thanks to Johnny Cooper for providing the loading site, a forklift, and extra manpower on the day.

Fingers crossed now for a smooth journey and safe unloading at the Fremantle end, and we’ll be all set to go sailing in March.

As well as the 12 boats shipping from the UK (including Campbell’s South African boat currently based at Chew Valley) there are some other UKFFA members who already have boats in Australia.

The GBR team should be something like 14 boats out of a predicted fleet of 70.