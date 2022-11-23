Route du Rhum – Multi Class Leader Gilles Buekenhout (JESS) has capsized

On Wednesday, 23 November, the leader of the Rhum Multi Class, Gilles Buekenhout (JESS), reported his yacht had capsized.

The Belgian skipper is on board and reported that he is not injured.

At 19:20hrs Wednesday the race management of the 12th edition of La Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe received a message from CROSS Antilles to tell them that Gilles Buekenhout (JESS) had triggered his distress beacon.

The skipper contacted Race Direction some seven minutes later to say that he had capsized 225 miles NE of the Tête à l’Anglais.

Two cargo ships have been diverted by the CROSS Antilles Guyane, as well as competitors Loïc Escoffier (Lodigroup) and Roland Jourdain (We Explore) as requested by race management.

Buekenhout was the long time leader of the Rhum Multi Class on the Martin Fischer-Benoit Cabaret designed 12m trimaran.