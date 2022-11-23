Route du Rhum – Yoann Richomme takes Back-To-Back wins in Class40

French skipper Yoann Richomme does the double with Back-To-Back Class40 wins in the Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe.

Richomme brought his new build Lombard Lift 40 V2 Paprec-Arkea through the finish line of the 12th edition Wednesday afternoon to win in the Class40 from a record entry of 55 boats.

He repeats his 2018 Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe title success in the class despite being called over the start line early off Saint-Malo on Sunday 9 November and having to take a four-hour mandatory penalty.

He cleverly took the penalty while the fleet were negotiating a spell of light airs and strong tides at Cape Fréhel.

He later estimated his net loss was more like two and a half hours – as he immediately dropped to 50th with a deficit of 19 miles on the leaders.

But he pulled through the fleet and took the lead just before the Azores, eventually winning Class40 with an elapsed time of 14 days 3 hours, 8 minutes and 40 seconds, to break his own course record for the class by two days.

He also becomes the first skipper to win Class40 in successive years.

