A golden family . . . Like father, like daughter

A Golden Family, Eilidh and Mike McIntyre . . . Team GB’s first ever father-daughter Olympic gold medal winners

Mike and Eilidh McIntyre discuss their sailing careers, Olympic successes and family life.

We find out how growing up with a gold medal in the house helped motivate Eilidh to go for gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Mike’s reflections on Seoul 1988, and their thoughts on the legacy they have created for the McIntyre name.



