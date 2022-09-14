J/70 European Championship – Just one race completed

Just one race, won by Jorge Doreste’s Bodega Can Marles (ESP 119), was completed on the first day of the J/70 European Championship in Hyeres France.

Doreste finished ahead of Richard Witzel’s Rowdy USA 126 and Laura Grondin’s Dark Energy USA110.

Charles Thompson’s Brutus II GBR120 finished fourth, with Ludovico Fassitlli’s Junda MON136 in fifth and leading Corinthian.

In sixth place was Jonathan Calascione’s Calypso GBR 105.

2022 J/70 European Championship – Leaders after race 1 (88 entries)

1st ESP 119 CAN MARLES – MARTINEZ DORESTE Jorge – – 1 pts

2nd USA 126 ROWDY – WITZEL Richard – – 2 pts

3rd USA 110 DARK ENERGY – GRONDIN Laura – – 3 pts

4th GBR 120 BRUTUS II – THOMPSON Charles – – 4 pts

5th MON 136 JUNDA – FASSITELLI Ludovico – – 5 pts

6th GBR 105 CALYPSO – CALASCIONE Jonathan – – 6 pts

7th TUR 130 EKER KAYMAK – EKER Ahmet – – 7 pts

8th USA 151 GOOD TO GO – RASTELLO Douglas – – 8 pts

9th ITA 121 WHITE HAWK – NOE Gianfranco – – 9 pts

10th SUI 140 JERRY – STUDER Thomas – – 10 pts

11th ITA 112 FIVE FOR FIGHTING 4.0 – DE BELLIS VITI Tommaso – – 11 pts

12th XXX 113 VAMOS – RYAN Tim – – 12 pts

13th GBR 169 CHAOTIC – PHILLIPS Nick – – 13 pts

14th ITA 155 BABY BIRICHINA – TREVISAN Paolo – – 14 pts

15th SUI 137 DECOUVERTES-GEOMODE – WAGEN Kilian – – 15 pts

16th TUR 148 AMEERA JET – ICGOREN Emir – – 16 pts

17th SUI 124 TEAM 838 – METTREAUX Nelson – – 17 pts

18th XXX 104 PAINT IN BLACK – GRAU Mickael – – 18 pts

19th BRA 176 TO NESSA – FARIA Renato – – 19 pts

20th BRA 160 MINDSET – ROSA Ralph – – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .