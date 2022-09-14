J/70 European Championship – Just one race completed

Just one race, won by Jorge Doreste’s Bodega Can Marles (ESP 119), was completed on the first day of the J/70 European Championship in Hyeres France.
Doreste finished ahead of Richard Witzel’s Rowdy USA 126 and Laura Grondin’s Dark Energy USA110.
Charles Thompson’s Brutus II GBR120 finished fourth, with Ludovico Fassitlli’s Junda MON136 in fifth and leading Corinthian.
In sixth place was Jonathan Calascione’s Calypso GBR 105.
2022 J/70 European Championship – Leaders after race 1 (88 entries)
1st ESP 119 CAN MARLES – MARTINEZ DORESTE Jorge – – 1 pts
2nd USA 126 ROWDY – WITZEL Richard – – 2 pts
3rd USA 110 DARK ENERGY – GRONDIN Laura – – 3 pts
4th GBR 120 BRUTUS II – THOMPSON Charles – – 4 pts
5th MON 136 JUNDA – FASSITELLI Ludovico – – 5 pts
6th GBR 105 CALYPSO – CALASCIONE Jonathan – – 6 pts
7th TUR 130 EKER KAYMAK – EKER Ahmet – – 7 pts
8th USA 151 GOOD TO GO – RASTELLO Douglas – – 8 pts
9th ITA 121 WHITE HAWK – NOE Gianfranco – – 9 pts
10th SUI 140 JERRY – STUDER Thomas – – 10 pts
11th ITA 112 FIVE FOR FIGHTING 4.0 – DE BELLIS VITI Tommaso – – 11 pts
12th XXX 113 VAMOS – RYAN Tim – – 12 pts
13th GBR 169 CHAOTIC – PHILLIPS Nick – – 13 pts
14th ITA 155 BABY BIRICHINA – TREVISAN Paolo – – 14 pts
15th SUI 137 DECOUVERTES-GEOMODE – WAGEN Kilian – – 15 pts
16th TUR 148 AMEERA JET – ICGOREN Emir – – 16 pts
17th SUI 124 TEAM 838 – METTREAUX Nelson – – 17 pts
18th XXX 104 PAINT IN BLACK – GRAU Mickael – – 18 pts
19th BRA 176 TO NESSA – FARIA Renato – – 19 pts
20th BRA 160 MINDSET – ROSA Ralph – – 20 pts