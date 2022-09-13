Race 2 winner Jørgen Schönherr (DEN) and Markus Koy (GER) Overall leader Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA)



An impressive race 2 win to Jørgen Schönherr (DEN) and Markus Koy who controlled the fleet from start to finish.

But it is Italy’s Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi, who now count two second places, who take the lead over Paul Cayard (USA) and Frithjof Kleen on 6 pts, with Croatia’s day 1 winners Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic in third with 8 pts.

The day 2 win moves Schönherr and Koy from 12th up into fourth overall with 13 pts

Fifth are Eric Doyle (USA) and Payson Infelise tied on 15 pts and Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Bruno Prada.

Anticipating the wind would go left, Schönherr and Koy opted for the port pin end start. While the shift didn’t materialize, their positioning and boat speed kept them ahead, with Negri and Lambertenghi on their tail the whole race.

Negri and Lambertenghi were ever present in attack, building on every puff in the final leg to hunt down the race leaders.

Negri has a battle on his hands to defend his 2021 Star Worlds title, with a fleet full of former World Champions hoping to add another gold star to their trophy cabinet . . . especially at this 100th Anniversary event.

Among the UFD penalties on day 2 were Marin Misura and Tonko Barac (CRO) fourth on day 1, they now sit in 41st and Joshua Powell and Mark Strube (USA) ninth Monday they drop to 48th overall.

2022 Star Class World Championship – Day 2 (84 entries)

1st ITA 2021 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

3rd CRO 1991 Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic – – 1 7 – – 8 pts

4th DEN 8532 JÃ¸rgen Schoenherr / Markus Koy – – 12 1 – – 13 pts

5th USA 1999 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 11 4 – – 15 pts

6th POL 2019 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 10 5 – – 15 pts

7th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Brad Nichol – – 6 12 – – 18 pts

8th USA 1958 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth – – 5 16 – – 21 pts

9th USA 1957 Jud Smith / Remi Hutchins – – 16 15 – – 31 pts

10th USA 1922 Larry Whipple / Anders Ekstrom – – 15 18 – – 33 pts

11th USA 1992 David Watt / William Siemers – – 7 29 – – 36 pts

12th GER 198 Daniel Fritz / Alberto Ambrosini – – 14 22 – – 36 pts

13th USA 1981 Tomas Hornos / Mauricio Bueno – – 29 8 – – 37 pts

14th USA 1994 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar – – 27 10 – – 37 pts

15th USA 2009 George Szabo / Guy Avellon – – 31 9 – – 40 pts

16th ARG 1986 FABIAN MAC GOWAN / Javier Siro – – 21 21 – – 42 pts

17th SWE 1928 Ingvar Krook / Christoffer Thunberg – – 8 38 – – 46 pts

18th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche – – 37 11 – – 48 pts

19th NOR 2017 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin – – 35 14 – – 49 pts

20th USA 1954 LUKE BUXTON / Matthew Weingartner – – 22 28 – – 50 pts

Full results available here . . .