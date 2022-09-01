49er Worlds – Lambriex and Werken take charge on day 2

Day 2 of the men’s 49er 2022 World Championship saw the teams playing catch-up.

With four races now on the scoreboard and the first discard removing some day 1 upsets, it is Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken of Holland who take the lead with a 2, 1, 1 scoreline setting a very high bar.

Lambriex and Werken lead with 4pts, second are Sime and Mihovil Fantela (2,1,5) of Croatia with 6pts and third Diego Botin and Florian Trittel (1,7,3) of Spain on 10pts.

Britain’s Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes came down to earth after their win on day 1, with a 11, 10, 11 to finish the day in 12th with 22pts.

And James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (9,9,4) were moving in the right direction and after dropping the 20 from day 1 are 14th also with 22pts.

Nick Robins and Daniel Budden (10,DSQ,21) are in 42nd with 52pts.

With the 49ers behind schedule on the races, the plan is for four back-to-back races on Friday.

49er Men – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (65 entries)

1st NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 12 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 3 2 1 5 – – 6 pts

3rd ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 6 1 7 3 – – 10 pts

4th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER – – 6 3 3 10 – – 12 pts

5th AUT 10 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 14 9 2 2 – – 13 pts

6th ITA 23 Simone FERRARESE and Leonardo CHISTÈ – – 4 4 6 23 – – 14 pts

7th FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 1 18 7 8 – – 16 pts

8th GER 21 Max STINGELE and Linov SCHEEL – – 7 5 13 4 – – 16 pts

9th ITA 88 Uberto CRIVELLI VISCONTI and TBA – – 13 23 4 1 – – 18 pts

10th FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 15 3 11 7 – – 21 pts

11th CHN 349 Zaiding WEN and Tian LIU – – 7 8 21 6 – – 21 pts

12th GBR 284 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES – – 1 11 10 11 – – 22 pts

13th USA 31 Nevin SNOW and Maximiliano AGNESE – – 21 6 2 14 – – 22 pts

14th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 20 9 9 4 – – 22 pts

15th NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN – – 9 7 9 6 – – 22 pts

