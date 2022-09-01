J/24 European Championship Day 3 – Jmainia extend lead

Jmainia of Konstantinos Tridimas and Kynthia Skotida has taken a five point lead after day 3 of the 2022 J/24 European Championship, hosted by Howth Yacht Club in Ireland.

After six races Tridimas and Skotida (3, 6) now lead from Ireland’s Headcase of Louis Mulloy (2, 1) who rocketed up the leaderboard after dropping their UFD from Wednesday.

Into third is Germany’s Stefan Karsunke (4, -18) two points back on 29pts. Fourth is Britain’s David Hale (14, 5) with 33 points and fifth James Torr (8, 12) on 34pts

The USA’s Easy Street of Denny Vaughan suffered with a -19 and 14 dropping them down to sixth with 38pts, while the Italian Navy’s defending champions La Superba are now seventh on 43pts.

2022 J/24 European Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (34 entries)

1st GRE5367 JMANIA Konstantinos Tridimas – – -10 4 8 1 3 6 – – 22 pts

2nd IRL4247 Headcase Louis Mulloy – – 2 19 -35 3 2 1 – – 27 pts

3rd GER5381 Schwere Jungs Stefan Karsunke – – 5 8 4 8 4 -18 – – 29 pts

4th GBR4269 Cacoon David Hale – – -14 1 3 10 14 5 – – 33 pts

5th GBR4248 MaJic James Torr – – 4 5 5 -14 8 12 – – 34 pts

6th USA3746 Easy Street Denny Vaughan – – 1 10 11 2 -19 14 – – 38 pts

7th ITA416 La Superba Marina Militare Italiana – – 12 9 1 15 6 -22 – – 43 pts

8th IRL5219 IL Riccio JP McCaldin – – 13 7 2 -16 11 10 – – 43 pts

9th IRL4236 KINSAILOR Kinsale Yacht Club – – 21 2 6 -27 5 11 – – 45 pts

10th IRL5159 Jibe Fergus & Tim Kelliher – – 6 14 15 -20 10 7 – – 52 pts

11th USA5352 Amuse Bouche Kurt Dammeier – – 3 3 14 -18 18 15 – – 53 pts

12th IRL4794 Hard on Port David Bailey – – 20 -21 9 9 7 9 – – 54 pts

13th GBR4260 Mojosi Nick McDonald – – 17 24 -35 11 1 2 – – 55 pts

14th GBR4266 NJO2 Tim Octon – – 15 13 -17 4 16 8 – – 56 pts

15th IRL4191 Janx Spirit Tadhg O Loingsigh – – 11 -27 7 6 25 13 – – 62 pts

16th IRL3109 Jade Conor Haughton – – 16 6 10 12 -23 21 – – 65 pts

17th IRL39 Jeb Stuart Andrew Mannion – – 22 -29 21 5 17 4 – – 69 pts

18th USA2810 Jigalo Joseph Murphy – – 23 12 12 -28 13 16 – – 76 pts

19th GBR4153 Jam Benjamin Maddaford – – 9 16 20 -24 15 17 – – 77 pts

20th IRL5278 Hung Jury Brian Raftery – – -35 11 35 31 9 3 – – 89 pts

Full results available here . . .