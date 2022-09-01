J/24 European Championship Day 3 – Jmainia extend lead

Jmainia of Konstantinos Tridimas and Kynthia Skotida has taken a five point lead after day 3 of the 2022 J/24 European Championship, hosted by Howth Yacht Club in Ireland.
After six races Tridimas and Skotida (3, 6) now lead from Ireland’s Headcase of Louis Mulloy (2, 1) who rocketed up the leaderboard after dropping their UFD from Wednesday.
Into third is Germany’s Stefan Karsunke (4, -18) two points back on 29pts. Fourth is Britain’s David Hale (14, 5) with 33 points and fifth James Torr (8, 12) on 34pts
The USA’s Easy Street of Denny Vaughan suffered with a -19 and 14 dropping them down to sixth with 38pts, while the Italian Navy’s defending champions La Superba are now seventh on 43pts.
2022 J/24 European Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (34 entries)
1st GRE5367 JMANIA Konstantinos Tridimas – – -10 4 8 1 3 6 – – 22 pts
2nd IRL4247 Headcase Louis Mulloy – – 2 19 -35 3 2 1 – – 27 pts
3rd GER5381 Schwere Jungs Stefan Karsunke – – 5 8 4 8 4 -18 – – 29 pts
4th GBR4269 Cacoon David Hale – – -14 1 3 10 14 5 – – 33 pts
5th GBR4248 MaJic James Torr – – 4 5 5 -14 8 12 – – 34 pts
6th USA3746 Easy Street Denny Vaughan – – 1 10 11 2 -19 14 – – 38 pts
7th ITA416 La Superba Marina Militare Italiana – – 12 9 1 15 6 -22 – – 43 pts
8th IRL5219 IL Riccio JP McCaldin – – 13 7 2 -16 11 10 – – 43 pts
9th IRL4236 KINSAILOR Kinsale Yacht Club – – 21 2 6 -27 5 11 – – 45 pts
10th IRL5159 Jibe Fergus & Tim Kelliher – – 6 14 15 -20 10 7 – – 52 pts
11th USA5352 Amuse Bouche Kurt Dammeier – – 3 3 14 -18 18 15 – – 53 pts
12th IRL4794 Hard on Port David Bailey – – 20 -21 9 9 7 9 – – 54 pts
13th GBR4260 Mojosi Nick McDonald – – 17 24 -35 11 1 2 – – 55 pts
14th GBR4266 NJO2 Tim Octon – – 15 13 -17 4 16 8 – – 56 pts
15th IRL4191 Janx Spirit Tadhg O Loingsigh – – 11 -27 7 6 25 13 – – 62 pts
16th IRL3109 Jade Conor Haughton – – 16 6 10 12 -23 21 – – 65 pts
17th IRL39 Jeb Stuart Andrew Mannion – – 22 -29 21 5 17 4 – – 69 pts
18th USA2810 Jigalo Joseph Murphy – – 23 12 12 -28 13 16 – – 76 pts
19th GBR4153 Jam Benjamin Maddaford – – 9 16 20 -24 15 17 – – 77 pts
20th IRL5278 Hung Jury Brian Raftery – – -35 11 35 31 9 3 – – 89 pts