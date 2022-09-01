Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix heads to Saint-Tropez

The SailGP global sailing championship will return to the French Riviera for the fifth stop on the SailGP Season 3 race calendar on 10 – 11 September.

Range Rover will be title partner for the event – which will become the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix – and also appear as official partner of the France SailGP Team.

Following a podium finish in Copenhagen earlier this month, the team will go all out at its home event in France under the stewardship of driver Quentin Delapierre.

Hospitality to those invited from throughout Europe will be provided at Range Rover House located close to the action, perched upon the sea wall against the stunning backdrop of the Saint-Tropez Harbour, with views across the harbour and the SailGP race course.

Guests will also be invited to drive the new Range Rover SV extended range plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) on a bespoke track situated alongside the water.

Providing an EV range of up to 70 miles (113 Km) the new Electric Hybrid delivers a real-world driving range that allows customers to make 75 percent of their journeys with zero emissions and advanced CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km.

The fifth stop on the SailGP Season 3 calendar will feature nine F50s including the return of Ben Ainslie’s Great Britain SailGP Team following the completion of repairs to the hull dmage sustained at the Denmark Sail Grand Prix.

The F50s will be racing close to shore along the iconic Saint-Tropez waterfront in front of the Môle Jean Réveille and the Allied Marines promenade, where the official spectator area will boast front row views on the seawall.

Related Post:

Ben Ainslie’s SailGP team strikes-out ahead of Denmark Sail Grand Prix