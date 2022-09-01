America’s Cup – Alinghi Red Bull Racing capsize off Barcelona

The America’s Cup team Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s BoatZero capsized while returning to Barcelona.

After what the team reported as a successful day of sailing, Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s BoatZero was hit by the violent rain squall, which developed over the city of Barcelona on Wednesday afternoon.

While towing back with sails down, the boat bounced into the wind and was pushed on to her side.

Some of the crew members were knocked overboard but were promptly recovered by the support team.

Everyone returned safe and sound to the team base.

“Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s BoatZero suffered minor damage to the port foil arm and to the hull. We will be back on the water soon, carrying on with our preparation for the 37th America´s Cup”, says Silvio Arrivabene, Co-General Manager of Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing was the first AC team to move to Barcelona and has been operating out of a temporary base in the port while their permanent base is built.

INEOS Britannia has said that they will move to a winter base in Mallorca, while their Barcelona base is built.

On-water testing will begin towards the end of the summer and continue until the team relocates full time to the 37th America’s Cup venue in Barcelona.

America’s Cup teams can sail their new build AC75 from 17 September for existing teams.

