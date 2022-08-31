49er Worlds Day 1 – First-time worlds race win for Britain’s Taylor and Hawes

Day 1 of the men’s 49er 2022 World Championship started with multiple nosedives and capsizes in winds that gusted to 27 knots with waves of 1.5 metres on St Margarets Bay.

Only one race was completed (by some) for the two flight fleets, with first-time championship wins for Britain’s Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes, and Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin of France.

They are the overnight leaders, with in third place Jakub Sztorch and Mikołaj Staniul of Poland tied on 2 points with Andrew Mollerus and Ian MacDiarmid of the USA.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt finished 20th (39 overall) and Nick Robins and Daniel Budden 21st (41 overall).

Fifteen teams did not finish their flight race.

49er Men – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 1 race (65 entries)

1st FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN 1 – – 1 pts

1st GBR 284 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES 1 – – 1 pts

3rd POL 9 Jakub SZTORCH and Mikołaj STANIUL 2 – – 2 pts

3rd USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID 2 – – 2 pts

5th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 3 – – 3 pts

5th POL 7 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI 3 – – 3 pts

7th ITA 23 Simone FERRARESE and Leonardo CHISTÈ 4 – – 4 pts

7th NED 69 Pim van VUGT and Scipio HOUTMAN 4 – – 4 pts

9th AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER 5 – – 5 pts

9th USA 4 Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN 5 – – 5 pts

11th ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 6 – – 6 pts

11th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 6 – – 6 pts

Full 49er results available here . . .