49erFX Worlds Day 1 – Holland’s van Aanholt and Duetz top the leaderboard

Day 1 of the women’s 49er 2022 World Championship started where the Europeans finished . . . with Holland’s Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz top of the leaderboard.

Aanholt and Duetz (2 1 1) have taken a five point lead after three races completed, with Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (4 2 3) of Spain in second and Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (5 3 2) of Sweden third just one point back.

It was a tough opening day with multiple nosedives and capsizes in conditions that kicked up to 27 knots with waves of 1.5 metres on St Margarets Bay . . . a typical ‘it wasn’t meant to be like this’ sort of day!

Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka of Finland won the first race ahead of Aanholt and Duetz, with Spain’s Patricia Suarez and Maria Cantero in third. But Gronblom and Hokka failed to build on that flying start and a 21 and 25 dropped them down to 14th overall.

Suarez and Cantero did somewhat better, adding a 5 and 6 to finish the day fourth overall with 14pts. In fifth are Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (6 17 4) of Brazil with 13 points back in sixth place.

The two British teams were off the pace with Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (20 13 11) finishing the day in 12th on 44pts, while Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (15 23 12) finished 17th.

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 14 World Championships are taking place in Hubbards, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Qualifying race series starts Wednesday 31 August with the first Final Series races on 3 September and the Medal races scheduled for Monday 5 September.

49erFX Women – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (36 entries)

1st NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 4 2 3 – – 9 pts

3rd SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 5 3 2 – – 10 pts

4th ESP 5 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO IZQUIERDO 3 5 6 – – 14 pts

5th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 6 17 4 – – 27 pts

6th BEL 7 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 7 19 5 – – 31 pts

7th FRA 9 Lara GRANIER and Amélie RIOU 11 16 7 – – 34 pts

8th NZL 75 Jo ALEH and Molly MEECH 9 20 8 – – 37 pts

9th AUS 47 Laura HARDING and Annie WILMOT 22 10 10 – – 42 pts

10th ITA 10 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 23 11 9 – – 43 pts

11th NOR 2 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 16 8 20 – – 44 pts

12th GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 20 13 11 – – 44 pts

13th GER 369 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER 12 4 30 – – 46 pts

14th FIN 4 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 1 21 25 – – 47 pts

15th POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 17 15 16 – – 48 pts

16th NZL 11 Alexandra MALONEY and Olivia HOBBS 10 26 13 – – 49 pts

17th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 15 23 12 – – 50 pts

18th CAN 6 Georgia LEWIN-LAFRANCE and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 27 6 21 – – 54 pts

19th CAN 25 Alexandra TEN HOVE and Mariah MILLEN 28 12 14 – – 54 pts

20th AUS 44 Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE 24 7 29 – – 60 pts

