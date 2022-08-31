Nacra 17 Worlds Day 1 – Italy’s Tita and Banti race into lead

The Nacra 17 2022 World Championship completed day 1 with a very familiar look.

Just as they finished at the recent Europeans, it is Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy leading Finland’s Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskien.

After three races Tita and Banti have an eight point lead over Kurtbay and Keskien (5 2 4) with Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson (2 4 6) of Sweden in third place.

In conditions that kicked up to 27 knots with waves of 1.5 metres on St Margarets Bay current Olympic champions Tita and Banti demonstrated the ‘full-send’ . . . foiling upwind and down and winning all three races.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (4 11 14) had a difficult start to the defence of their world title, finishing the day down in 9th place on 29pts.

Ahead of them the leading group is already looking a tough road to climb . . . 4th are Italy’s Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei, 5th Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson of New Zealand and 6th Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin of Australia

Nacra 17- Mixed – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (34 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 5 2 3 – – 10 pts

3rd SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON 2 4 6 – – 12 pts

4th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 3 3 9 – – 15 pts

5th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 7 8 2 – – 17 pts

6th AUS 5 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 9 5 5 – – 19 pts

7th ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 8 7 7 – – 22 pts

8th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 10 10 4 – – 24 pts

9th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 4 11 14 – – 29 pts

10th AUS 464 Jake LIDDELL and Lucy COPELAND 6 14 10 – – 30 pts

11th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU 12 16 8 – – 36 pts

12th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 11 6 21 – – 38 pts

13th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 20 9 11 – – 40 pts

14th FRA 571 Billy BESSON and Noa ANCIAN 16 13 12 – – 41 pts

15th DEN 31 Natacha Violet SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and Mathias BRUUN BORRESKOV 13 12 16 – – 41 pts

16th BRA 10 Samuel ALBRECHT and Gabriela NICOLINO de SÁ 15 17 18 – – 50 pts

17th BRA 55 Joao SIEMSEN and Marina ARNDT 24 19 13 – – 56 pts

18th AUS 430 Brin LIDDELL and Rhiannan BROWN 21 21 17 – – 59 pts

19th CHN 563 Xuezhe YANG and Xiaoxiao HU 23 18 19 – – 60 pts

20th AUT 33 Lukas HABERL and Tanja FRANK 17 15 (UFD) – – 67 pts

Nacra 17 results available here . . .