Nacra 17 Worlds Day 1 – Italy’s Tita and Banti race into lead

The Nacra 17 2022 World Championship completed day 1 with a very familiar look.
Just as they finished at the recent Europeans, it is Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy leading Finland’s Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskien.
After three races Tita and Banti have an eight point lead over Kurtbay and Keskien (5 2 4) with Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson (2 4 6) of Sweden in third place.
In conditions that kicked up to 27 knots with waves of 1.5 metres on St Margarets Bay current Olympic champions Tita and Banti demonstrated the ‘full-send’ . . . foiling upwind and down and winning all three races.
Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (4 11 14) had a difficult start to the defence of their world title, finishing the day down in 9th place on 29pts.
Ahead of them the leading group is already looking a tough road to climb . . . 4th are Italy’s Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei, 5th Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson of New Zealand and 6th Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin of Australia
Nacra 17- Mixed – 2022 World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (34 entries)
1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 5 2 3 – – 10 pts
3rd SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON 2 4 6 – – 12 pts
4th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 3 3 9 – – 15 pts
5th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 7 8 2 – – 17 pts
6th AUS 5 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 9 5 5 – – 19 pts
7th ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 8 7 7 – – 22 pts
8th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 10 10 4 – – 24 pts
9th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 4 11 14 – – 29 pts
10th AUS 464 Jake LIDDELL and Lucy COPELAND 6 14 10 – – 30 pts
11th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU 12 16 8 – – 36 pts
12th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 11 6 21 – – 38 pts
13th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 20 9 11 – – 40 pts
14th FRA 571 Billy BESSON and Noa ANCIAN 16 13 12 – – 41 pts
15th DEN 31 Natacha Violet SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and Mathias BRUUN BORRESKOV 13 12 16 – – 41 pts
16th BRA 10 Samuel ALBRECHT and Gabriela NICOLINO de SÁ 15 17 18 – – 50 pts
17th BRA 55 Joao SIEMSEN and Marina ARNDT 24 19 13 – – 56 pts
18th AUS 430 Brin LIDDELL and Rhiannan BROWN 21 21 17 – – 59 pts
19th CHN 563 Xuezhe YANG and Xiaoxiao HU 23 18 19 – – 60 pts
20th AUT 33 Lukas HABERL and Tanja FRANK 17 15 (UFD) – – 67 pts