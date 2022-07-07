49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans – Day 3 Gold, Silver split

Day 3 was the final day of the qualification series and from Friday the 49er and 49erFX events will race in gold and silver fleets.

Topping the men’s 49er it’s still Bart Lambriiex and Floris van de Werken of Holland leading now just two ponits ahead of Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt.

Sime and Mihovil Fantela of Croatia are in third a further two points back.

In the women’s 49erFX, Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden take the lead with 21 points. Second are Martine Grael and Kahena Kunzw of Brazil on 31 points and third Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea of the USA hanging on to third with 38 points.

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (7,17,7) in tenth are best placed British pair.

In the high tech Nacra 17, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy (2, 1, 2) continue on a different level to the rest of the fleet.

Now with 11 points they have a 28 point lead from Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson of New Zealand.

In third are Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany, and Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet slip down to fifth.

49er Men – Leaders after 9 races (93 entries)

1st NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 2 3 1 4 1 9 2 7 11 – – 20 pts

2nd GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 6 1 1 8 5 3 3 3 10 – – 22 pts

3rd CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 3 5 (RDG) 1 10 2 4 5 – – 24.2 pts

4th NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 2 9 5 2 3 4 1 9 – – 26 pts

5th AUS 20 Jim COLLEY and Shaun CONNOR 3 5 9 4 1 3 17 4 14 – – 29 pts

6th DEN 3 Frederik RASK and Jakob Precht JENSEN 2 5 8 1 7 8 6 1 4 – – 30 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races (75 entries)

1st SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 6 1 4 1 2 8 1 5 1 – – 21 pts

2nd BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 10 3 2 3 2 8 9 3 1 – – 31 pts

3rd USA 8 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 2 6 2 3 5 3 4 13 15 – – 38 pts

4th NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ 7 12 1 6 8 4 16 1 3 – – 42 pts

5th FRA 84 Sarah STEYAERT and Charline PICON 2 5 20 4 3 16 1 1 15 – – 47 pts

6th ITA 10 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 8 4 4 12 6 1 10 5 9 – – 47 pts

Nacra 17 mixed – Leaders after 9 races (33 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 2 1 1 1 1 8 2 1 2 – – 11 pts

2nd NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 1 3 17 2 2 12 6 9 4 – – 39 pts

3rd GER 3 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 7 10 9 5 9 2 1 6 7 – – 46 pts

4th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON 21 7 16 6 6 3 5 4 1 – – 48 pts

5th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 5 9 4 10 3 10 3 5 17 – – 49 pts

6th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 10 6 5 8 10 5 11 2 9 – – 55 pts

