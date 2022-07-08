Star European Championships open in Denmark

Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo lead the Star 2022 European Championship hosted by the Royal Danish Yacht Club.

After two races on the opening day, Eckert and Melo (2,2) have a three point lead ahead of Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Wwise (6,1) and Lars Hendriksen and Jan Eli Gravad (4,3).

In fourth place is local skipper Jorgen Shönherr with crew Markus Koy (3,6) with fifth the North American Champions Jack Jennnings and Pedro Trouche (1,9).

The first race was won by Jennings and Trouche (USA/BRA), they were chased by Eckert and Melo (SUI/POR), the best of the day, and Shönherr and Koy (DEN/GER).

The second race was a win for former Star Class President Hubert Merkelbach with his crew Kilian Weise. They sailed a flawless race to take the finish ahead of Eckert and Melo, with Hendriksen and Gravad third.

Star 2022 European Championship – Leaders after 2 races (51 entries)

1st SUI 8575 Piet ECKERT and Frederico MELO 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd GER 8446 Hubert MERKELBACH and Kilian WEISE 6 1 – – 7 pts

3rd DEN 8517 Lars HENDRIKSEN and Jan Eli GRAVAD 4 3 – – 7 pts

4th DEN 8532 Jørgen SCHÖNHERR and Markus KOY 3 6 – – 9 pts

5th USA 8464 Jack JENNINGS and Pedro TROUCHE 1 9 – – 10 pts

6th NED 8473 Haico de BOER and Samuel GONCALVES 5 5 – – 10 pts

7th GER 8204 Jan BORBETT and Jesper SPEHR 8 4 – – 12 pts

8th CRO 8531 Marin MISURA and Tonko BARAC 7 7 – – 14 pts

9th GER 8321 Max KOHLHOFF and Ole BURZINSKI 15 8 – – 23 pts

10th CRO 8540 Tonci STIPANOVIC and Tudor BILIC 14 11 – – 25 pts

Full results available here . . .