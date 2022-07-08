Flying 15 UK Nationals Day 2 – Playing catch-up

New leaders are Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg from Tynemouth SC with 9 points.

With the assistance of a decent sea breeze three races were completed on the second day of the Flying 15 Uk Nationals at Hayling Island SC

Batchelor and Rigg lead by two points from Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett of Draycote Water SC. In htird place are Graham Vials and Chris Turner of Lyme Regis SC with 12 points.

In fourth are Steve Goacher and Tim Harper tied on 14 points with Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader, with Andrew Jameson and James Grant rounding out the top six with 15 points.

Day 1 leaders, Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado are now in eighth place with 23 points.

The first race of the day – Race 2 – went to Davy and Huett ahead of Dave and Harry Lucas, with Batchelor and Rigg in third.

The second race – Race 3 – was a win for Shane MacCarthy and Adam Froggart, with Vials and Turner taking second, and Jameson and Grant in third place.

Final race of day 2 was a win for Batchelor and Rigg to take them into the overall lead, with Vials and Turner taking another second place finish and then Pinnell and Cadwallader also coming back into contention with a third place finish.

This leaves the top six boats covered by just six points, with no one pair dominating the results. There are two more days of racing.

Flying 15 2022 UK Nationals – Leaders after Day 2, 4 races, 1 discard (42 entries)

1st GBR 4104 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg 5 3 -13 1 – – 9 pts

2nd GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 6 1 4 -22 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 8 -10 2 2 – – 12 pts

4th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 2 7 5 -8 – – 14 pts

5th GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader -43 4 7 3 – – 14 pts

6th GBR 4060 Andrew Jameson and James Grant -11 8 3 4 – – 15 pts

7th IRL 4085 Shane MacCarthy and Adam Froggart 13 -31 1 6 – – 20 pts

8th GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 1 5 -18 17 – – 23 pts

9th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 4 9 -14 13 – – 26 pts

10th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp -25 15 6 5 – – 26 pts

11th GBR 3951 Nick Peters and Guy McBride 9 -17 8 14 – – 31 pts

12th GBR 3940 George Jordan and Matt Armstrong 3 14 -26.5 16 – – 33 pts

13th GBR 4102 Andy Tunnicliffe and Tom Storey 17 -21 9 7 – – 33 pts

14th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin 15 11 -22 10 – – 36 pts

15th GBR 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson 10 -18 15 11 – – 36 pts

16th GBR 4100 Gregory Wells and David Tulloch 14 6 -25 18 – – 38 pts

17th GBR 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Hunt -43 12 17 9 – – 38 pts

18th GBR 4024 Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter 22 -32 10 12 – – 44 pts

19th GBR 4084 Dave Lucas and Harry Lucas -43 2 23 30 – – 55 pts

20th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie Mckellar 7 -35 29 23 – – 59 pts

Full results available here . . .