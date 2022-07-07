Flying 15 UK Nationals – Long day in the Bay

Day 1 of the Flying 15 2022 UK Nationals at Hayling Island did not go according to the game plan.

Just one race was completed, as the wind departed Hayling Bay, eventually followed by the long suffering Fifteen fleet.

Not that it worried those who made the most of that single race, squeezed in just before the time limit.

The fleet was led home by Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado, with Steve Goacher and Tim Harper in second and George Jordan and Matt Armstrong third.

Not so happy would be those caught out by the black flag on earlier start attempts, notably the Ian’s Pinnell and Cadwallader.

Flying 15 2022 UK Nationals – Leaders after Day 1, 1 race (42 entries)

1st GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 1 – – 1 pts

2nd GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 2 – – 2 pts

3rd GBR 3940 George Jordan and Matt Armstrong 3 – – 3 pts

4th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 4 – – 4 pts

5th GBR 4104 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg 5 – – 5 pts

6th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 6 – – 6 pts

7th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie Mckellar 7 – – 7 pts

8th GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 8 – – 8 pts

9th GBR 3951 Nick Peters and Guy McBride 9 – – 9 pts

10th GBR 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson 10 – – 10 pts

11th GBR 4060 Andrew Jameson and James Grant 11 – – 11 pts

12th GBR 3736 Nigel Buckley and Sue Bannister 12 – – 12 pts

13th IRL 4085 Shane MacCarthy and Adam Froggart 13 – – 13 pts

14th GBR 4100 Gregory Wells and David Tulloch 14 – – 14 pts

15th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin 15 – – 15 pts

16th GBR 3965 Simon Childs and Kato Greer 16 – – 16 pts

17th GBR 4102 Andy Tunnicliffe and Tom Storey 17 – – 17 pts

18th GBR 3851 Ian Linder and Kevin Sweetman 18 – – 18 pts

19th IRL 4083 John Lavery and Alan Green 19 – – 19 pts

20th RSA 4009 Campbell Alexander and Ralph Thomas 20 – – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .