Dobson and Tunnicliffe make up for lost time at GP14 Midlands

Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe were worthy winners of the 2022 GP14 Midland Area Championship.

Dobson and Tunnicliffe took a cleansweep of five race wins to claim the GP14 Midland Area Championship, a great result after missing the first race due to their late arrival at the Chase Sailing Club venue.

In their absence the first race went to Graham Flynn and Frank Nickless ahead of Justin Jones and Chris Anderson, but after that Dobson and Tunnicliffe were on the water and made up for lost time to take the next five race wins.

Their first win in race 2 was ahead of Jones and Anderson, then three wins ahead of Flynn and Nickless, and a final race win ahead of Fergus and Jasper Barnham.

This left Dobson and Tunnicliffe with five points after discarding their missed race, and a seven point victory ahead of Flynn and Nickless on 12 points, with third place going to Fergus and Jasper Barnham with 15 points.

Thanks to series sponsors Craftinsure and Robline and event sponsors Marine 13 there were plenty of prizes for entrants.

GP14 Midland Area Championship – 6 races, 1 discard (15 entries)

1st 14262 I Dobson and A Tunnicliffe, Burwain SC (DNC) 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 14199 G Flynn and F Nickless, Chase SC 1 5 2 2 2 (UFD) – – 12 pts

3rd 14238 F Barnham and J Barnham, Snettisham Beach 3 ‑9 3 4 3 2 – – 15 pts

4th 14185 N Craig and K Burridge, Frensham Pond ‑4 3 4 3 4 3 – – 17 pts

5th 13427 J Jones and C Anderson, Chase SC 2 2 5 5 5 (RET) – – 19 pts

6th 14168 O Goodhead and C Booth, SSSC 5 4 ‑7 7 6 5 – – 27 pts

7th 14239 A Froggatt and I Tate, Chase SC 7 7 6 6 ‑8 4 – – 30 pts

8th 14253 M Cleal and Romak, Wembley SC 6 6 ‑12 9 11 6 – – 38 pts

9th 14072 D Sleep and C Saunders, Staunton Harold SC ‑11 8 8 11 7 9 – – 43 pts

10th 14246 C Grove and R Slack, Chase SC 10 10 9 8 10 (UFD) – – 47 pts

11th 14032 N Davies and E Minton, Chase SC 8 13 10 (UFD) 9 8 – – 48 pts

12th 14051 C Beddow and B Waymont, SSSC 9 11 (RET) 12 12 7 – – 51 pts

13th 13263 K Budden and B Roberts, Trimpley SC 12 12 11 10 ‑13 10 – – 55 pts

14th 12170 L Freeman and N Harrison, Trimpley SC 13 (RET) 13 13 14 11 – – 64 pts