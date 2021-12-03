ILCA6 Radial World Championships – BFD Rules on Day 3

Emma Plasschaert of Belgium moves into the lead of the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship.

Leading the Men’s championship is Al Muatasim Al-Farsi of Oman who added a third race win

With the discad kicking in, Plasschaert’s win in race 4 takes her into a one point lead on 16 points, now ahead of Julia Buesselberg of Germany, with Agata Barwinska of Poland in third place a further point back.

Overnight leader Buesselberg was black flagged, as was Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom who drops to 11th overall.

Another to suffer the black flag rule was Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove, dropping from ninth to 19th overall.

While Matilda Nicholls discarded her earlier 52nd and moved into eighth overall with an 11th race 4 finish.

Also moving up were Lithuania’s Viktorija Andrulyte with a second place putting her fourth overall, and Mara Stransky with a sixth place putting her best placed Aussie in tenth.

Leading the Men’s event is AL Muatasim Al Farsi (image) of Oman who added a third race win to his scoreline and now has five points,.

Al Farsi is six points clear of Nik Pletikos of Slovenia on 11 points.

In third place is Oman’s Abdulmalik Al Hinai with 12 points.

2021 ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (63 entries)

1st BEL Emma Plasschaert -29 12.0 3.0 1.0 – – 16 pts

2nd GER Julia Buesselberg 14.0 2.0 1.0 -64 – – 17 pts

3rd POL Agata Barwinska -37 1.0 13.0 4.0 – – 18 pts

4th LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 1.0 17.0 -25 2.0 – – 20 pts

5th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou -18 7.0 5.0 10.0 – – 22 pts

6th FIN Monika Mikkola 2.0 -21 7.0 14.0 – – 23 pts

7th DEN Michala Norsell 3.0 -46 9.0 16.0 – – 28 pts

8th GBR Matilda Nicholls -52 9.0 8.0 11.0 – – 28 pts

9th DEN Anna Munch -36 6.0 6.0 17.0 – – 29 pts

10th AUS Mara Stransky 12.0 -33 11.0 6.0 – – 29 pts

11th DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 7.0 8.0 16.0 -64 – – 31 pts

12th AUS Elyse Ainsworth -22 4.0 19.0 12.0 – – 35 pts

13th SUI Maud Jayet 10.0 -64 22.0 5.0 – – 37 pts

14th FRA Louise Cervera 21.0 15.0 2.0 -24 – – 38 pts

15th ITA Matilda Talluri 5.0 -47 12.0 22.0 – – 39 pts

16th ESP Cristina Pujol Bajo 4.0 -38 18.0 20.0 RDGc – – 42 pts

17th ISR Shay Kakon 8.0 -36 28.0 8.0 – – 44 pts

18th AUS Zoe Thomson -26 18.0 17.0 9.0 – – 44 pts

19th GBR Hannah Snellgrove 23.0 5.0 20.0 -64 – – 48 pts

20th NED Mirthe Akkerman -30 10.0 14.0 27.0 – – 51 pts

21st SUI Rosine Baudet 38.0 13.0 -39 3.0 – – 54 pts

Other GBR:

34th GBR Molly Sacker 11.0 (64.0 DNC) 33.0 40.0 – – 84 pts

46th GBR Daisy Collingridge 45.0 23.0 44.0 (64.0 BFD) – – 112 pts

52nd GBR Anya Haji-Michael (60.0) 50.0 45.0 25.0 – – 120 pts

Full results available here . . .

2021 ILCA 6 Men’s World Championship – Leaders after 5 races (9 entries)

1st OMA Al Muatasim Al Farsi -2 1.0 1.0 2 1.0 – – 5 pts

2nd SLO Nik Pletikos 1.0 4.0 2.0 -5 4.0 – – 11 pts

3rd OMA Abdulmalik Al Hinai 3.0 3.0 -4 3 3.0 – – 12 pts

4th TUR Umut Eyriparmak 4.0 2.0 -10 1 10 – – 17 pts

5th OMA Ali Al Saadi -7 6 7 4 2.0 – – 19 pts

6th EST Karel Ratnik 5.0 6.0 5.0 -9 5.0 – – 21 pts

7th EST Tristan Šaraškin -9 8.0 7.0 7 6.0 – – 28 pts

8th EST Richard Marcus Arge 7.0 7.0 6.0 -8 8.0 – – 28 pts

9th UAE Sultan Al Owaisi 8.0 -9 8.0 6 7.0 – – 29 pts