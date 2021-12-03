ILCA6 Radial World Championships – BFD Rules on Day 3

- Emma Plasschaert of Belgium moves into the lead of the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship.
- Leading the Men’s championship is Al Muatasim Al-Farsi of Oman who added a third race win
With the discad kicking in, Plasschaert’s win in race 4 takes her into a one point lead on 16 points, now ahead of Julia Buesselberg of Germany, with Agata Barwinska of Poland in third place a further point back.
Overnight leader Buesselberg was black flagged, as was Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom who drops to 11th overall.
Another to suffer the black flag rule was Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove, dropping from ninth to 19th overall.
While Matilda Nicholls discarded her earlier 52nd and moved into eighth overall with an 11th race 4 finish.
Also moving up were Lithuania’s Viktorija Andrulyte with a second place putting her fourth overall, and Mara Stransky with a sixth place putting her best placed Aussie in tenth.
Leading the Men’s event is AL Muatasim Al Farsi (image) of Oman who added a third race win to his scoreline and now has five points,.
Al Farsi is six points clear of Nik Pletikos of Slovenia on 11 points.
In third place is Oman’s Abdulmalik Al Hinai with 12 points.
2021 ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (63 entries)
1st BEL Emma Plasschaert -29 12.0 3.0 1.0 – – 16 pts
2nd GER Julia Buesselberg 14.0 2.0 1.0 -64 – – 17 pts
3rd POL Agata Barwinska -37 1.0 13.0 4.0 – – 18 pts
4th LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 1.0 17.0 -25 2.0 – – 20 pts
5th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou -18 7.0 5.0 10.0 – – 22 pts
6th FIN Monika Mikkola 2.0 -21 7.0 14.0 – – 23 pts
7th DEN Michala Norsell 3.0 -46 9.0 16.0 – – 28 pts
8th GBR Matilda Nicholls -52 9.0 8.0 11.0 – – 28 pts
9th DEN Anna Munch -36 6.0 6.0 17.0 – – 29 pts
10th AUS Mara Stransky 12.0 -33 11.0 6.0 – – 29 pts
11th DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 7.0 8.0 16.0 -64 – – 31 pts
12th AUS Elyse Ainsworth -22 4.0 19.0 12.0 – – 35 pts
13th SUI Maud Jayet 10.0 -64 22.0 5.0 – – 37 pts
14th FRA Louise Cervera 21.0 15.0 2.0 -24 – – 38 pts
15th ITA Matilda Talluri 5.0 -47 12.0 22.0 – – 39 pts
16th ESP Cristina Pujol Bajo 4.0 -38 18.0 20.0 RDGc – – 42 pts
17th ISR Shay Kakon 8.0 -36 28.0 8.0 – – 44 pts
18th AUS Zoe Thomson -26 18.0 17.0 9.0 – – 44 pts
19th GBR Hannah Snellgrove 23.0 5.0 20.0 -64 – – 48 pts
20th NED Mirthe Akkerman -30 10.0 14.0 27.0 – – 51 pts
21st SUI Rosine Baudet 38.0 13.0 -39 3.0 – – 54 pts
Other GBR:
34th GBR Molly Sacker 11.0 (64.0 DNC) 33.0 40.0 – – 84 pts
46th GBR Daisy Collingridge 45.0 23.0 44.0 (64.0 BFD) – – 112 pts
52nd GBR Anya Haji-Michael (60.0) 50.0 45.0 25.0 – – 120 pts
Full results available here . . .
2021 ILCA 6 Men’s World Championship – Leaders after 5 races (9 entries)
1st OMA Al Muatasim Al Farsi -2 1.0 1.0 2 1.0 – – 5 pts
2nd SLO Nik Pletikos 1.0 4.0 2.0 -5 4.0 – – 11 pts
3rd OMA Abdulmalik Al Hinai 3.0 3.0 -4 3 3.0 – – 12 pts
4th TUR Umut Eyriparmak 4.0 2.0 -10 1 10 – – 17 pts
5th OMA Ali Al Saadi -7 6 7 4 2.0 – – 19 pts
6th EST Karel Ratnik 5.0 6.0 5.0 -9 5.0 – – 21 pts
7th EST Tristan Šaraškin -9 8.0 7.0 7 6.0 – – 28 pts
8th EST Richard Marcus Arge 7.0 7.0 6.0 -8 8.0 – – 28 pts
9th UAE Sultan Al Owaisi 8.0 -9 8.0 6 7.0 – – 29 pts