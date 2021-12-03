Gran Canaria IKA KiteFoil World Series – No racing on Day 3

Once again there was no racing to be done, but there were a few murmurs of disappointment from the fleet.

Day 3 of the 2021 KiteFoil World Series Gran Canaria saw the breeze gusting too strongly for the riders to get out through the shore break at Playa de las Burras.

Someone who was desperate to get out there was Denis Taradin. The Russian Federation rider needs some races to mount his fight-back for second place in this event as well as in the overall World Series.

In a who-beats-who scenario, it’s the British rider Connor Bainbridge that holds the upper hand in the Battle of the Beards.

The timeline for Taradin to over his British rival is getting shorter.



The forecast for the final day’s competition looks blessedly lighter, and from a more favorable, steadier angle.

Bainbridge, also more comfortable than most in high-wind conditions, was good with the decision. “Things can go wrong really quickly in wind this gusty and waves this big.” said the Briton. “Today was on the margin, and it was the right call.”

Like Mazella in the men’s fleet, Poema Newland is on the verge of winning the 2021 KiteFoil World Series, which would be the perfect way to finish off a year of great progress.

2021 KiteFoil World Series Gran Canaria – Men (5 races, 1 discard)

1st FRA Axel Mazella – – 4pts

2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge – – 7pts

3rd RYF Denis Taradin – – 13pts

2021 KiteFoil World Series Gran Canaria – Women (5 races, 1 discard)

1st FRA Poema Newland – – 40pts

2nd FRA Lauriane Nolot – – 54pts

3rd AUT Alina Kornelli – – 59pts

