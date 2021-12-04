ILCA6 Radial World Championships – Agata Barwinska leads after Day 4

- Agata Barwinska moves into the lead of the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship
After two races Saturday, Agata Barwinska (3, 10) of Poland takes a five point lead in the Women’s championship, with two days of racing remainng.
Germany’s Julia Buesselberg (15, 4) holds onto second place, one point ahead of Emma Plasschaert (10, 11) of Belgium.
Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove won the first race (R5) but could only manage a 22 in the second and finished the day in 12th place.
Matilda Nicholls (8, 12) remains in eighth place overall.
Cristina Pujol Bajo of Spain was the other race winner of the day, and jumps up to fourth overall just three points off the podium places.
It is intended to try and complete six more races over the next two days.
Stand-out performer in the Men’s event Saturday was Umut Eyriparmak of Turkey, winning races 6 and 7.
He remains in fourth overall, but now only one point off the podium places.
AL Muatasim Al Farsi of Oman had his worst day but retains a six point lead.
Nik Pletikos of Slovenia is second with 16 points.
In third place is Oman’s Abdul Malik Al Hinai with 18 points.
2021 ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (63 entries)
1st POL Agata Barwinska 3.0 10.0 – – 31 pts
2nd GER Julia Buesselberg 15.0 4.0 – – 36 pts
3rd BEL Emma Plasschaert 10.0 11.0 – – 37 pts
4th ESP Cristina Pujol Bajo 4.0 1.0 – – 40 pts
5th DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 5.0 5.0 – – 41 pts
6th LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 2.0 20.0 – – 42 pts
7th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou 18.0 8.0 – – 48 pts
8th GBR Matilda Nicholls 8.0 12.0 – – 48 pts
9th FIN Monika Mikkola 17.0 9.0 – – 49 pts
10th ISR Shay Kakon 6.0 14.0 – – 64 pts
11th SUI Maud Jayet 11.0 21.0 – – 69 pts
12th GBR Hannah Snellgrove 1.0 22.0 – – 71 pts
13th AUS Mara Stransky 13.0 -48 – – 75 pts
14th DEN Anna Munch 27.0 24.0 – – 80 pts
15th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani 12.0 2.0 – – 86 pts
16th FRA Louise Cervera 24.0 -43 – – 86 pts
17th DEN Michala Norsell 25.0 34.0 – – 87 pts
18th AUS Elyse Ainsworth -51 30.0 – – 87 pts
19th AUS Zoe Thomson -33 17.0 – – 87 pts
20th IRL Aoife Hopkins 16.0 15.0 – – 96 pts
Other GBR:
44th GBR Anya Haji-Michael 14.0 42.0 – – 176 pts
47th GBR Molly Sacker 53.0 49.0 – – 186 pts
49th GBR Daisy Collingridge 50.0 35.0 – – 197 pts
Full results available here . . .
2021 ILCA 6 Men’s World Championship – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (9 entries)
1st OMA Al Muatasem AlFarsi 2.0 1.0 1.0 2 1.0 -4 3 – – 10 pts
2nd SLO Nik Pletikos 1.0 4.0 2.0 -5 4.0 3 2 – – 16 pts
3rd OMA Abdul Malik Al Hinai 3.0 3.0 -4 3 3.0 2 4 – – 18 pts
4th TUR Umut Eyriparmak 4.0 2.0 -10 1 10 1 1 – – 19 pts
5th OMA Ali Al Saadi -7 6 7 4 2.0 5 5 – – 29 pts
6th EST Karel Ratnik 5.0 6.0 5.0 -9 5.0 6 6 – – 33 pts
7th EST Tristan Šaraškin -9 8.0 7.0 7 6.0 7 7 – – 42 pts
8th EST Richard Marcus Arge 7.0 7.0 6.0 8 8.0 8 -9 – – 44 pts
9th UAE Sultan Al Owaisi 8.0 -9 8.0 6 7.0 9 8 – – 46 pts