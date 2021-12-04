ILCA6 Radial World Championships – Agata Barwinska leads after Day 4

Agata Barwinska moves into the lead of the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship

After two races Saturday, Agata Barwinska (3, 10) of Poland takes a five point lead in the Women’s championship, with two days of racing remainng.

Germany’s Julia Buesselberg (15, 4) holds onto second place, one point ahead of Emma Plasschaert (10, 11) of Belgium.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove won the first race (R5) but could only manage a 22 in the second and finished the day in 12th place.

Matilda Nicholls (8, 12) remains in eighth place overall.

Cristina Pujol Bajo of Spain was the other race winner of the day, and jumps up to fourth overall just three points off the podium places.

It is intended to try and complete six more races over the next two days.

Stand-out performer in the Men’s event Saturday was Umut Eyriparmak of Turkey, winning races 6 and 7.

He remains in fourth overall, but now only one point off the podium places.

AL Muatasim Al Farsi of Oman had his worst day but retains a six point lead.

Nik Pletikos of Slovenia is second with 16 points.

In third place is Oman’s Abdul Malik Al Hinai with 18 points.

2021 ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (63 entries)

1st POL Agata Barwinska 3.0 10.0 – – 31 pts

2nd GER Julia Buesselberg 15.0 4.0 – – 36 pts

3rd BEL Emma Plasschaert 10.0 11.0 – – 37 pts

4th ESP Cristina Pujol Bajo 4.0 1.0 – – 40 pts

5th DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 5.0 5.0 – – 41 pts

6th LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 2.0 20.0 – – 42 pts

7th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou 18.0 8.0 – – 48 pts

8th GBR Matilda Nicholls 8.0 12.0 – – 48 pts

9th FIN Monika Mikkola 17.0 9.0 – – 49 pts

10th ISR Shay Kakon 6.0 14.0 – – 64 pts

11th SUI Maud Jayet 11.0 21.0 – – 69 pts

12th GBR Hannah Snellgrove 1.0 22.0 – – 71 pts

13th AUS Mara Stransky 13.0 -48 – – 75 pts

14th DEN Anna Munch 27.0 24.0 – – 80 pts

15th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani 12.0 2.0 – – 86 pts

16th FRA Louise Cervera 24.0 -43 – – 86 pts

17th DEN Michala Norsell 25.0 34.0 – – 87 pts

18th AUS Elyse Ainsworth -51 30.0 – – 87 pts

19th AUS Zoe Thomson -33 17.0 – – 87 pts

20th IRL Aoife Hopkins 16.0 15.0 – – 96 pts

Other GBR:

44th GBR Anya Haji-Michael 14.0 42.0 – – 176 pts

47th GBR Molly Sacker 53.0 49.0 – – 186 pts

49th GBR Daisy Collingridge 50.0 35.0 – – 197 pts

Full results available here . . .

2021 ILCA 6 Men’s World Championship – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (9 entries)

1st OMA Al Muatasem AlFarsi 2.0 1.0 1.0 2 1.0 -4 3 – – 10 pts

2nd SLO Nik Pletikos 1.0 4.0 2.0 -5 4.0 3 2 – – 16 pts

3rd OMA Abdul Malik Al Hinai 3.0 3.0 -4 3 3.0 2 4 – – 18 pts

4th TUR Umut Eyriparmak 4.0 2.0 -10 1 10 1 1 – – 19 pts

5th OMA Ali Al Saadi -7 6 7 4 2.0 5 5 – – 29 pts

6th EST Karel Ratnik 5.0 6.0 5.0 -9 5.0 6 6 – – 33 pts

7th EST Tristan Šaraškin -9 8.0 7.0 7 6.0 7 7 – – 42 pts

8th EST Richard Marcus Arge 7.0 7.0 6.0 8 8.0 8 -9 – – 44 pts

9th UAE Sultan Al Owaisi 8.0 -9 8.0 6 7.0 9 8 – – 46 pts