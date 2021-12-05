Datchet Flyer this coming weekend – Discount Entry Open

Event #2 of the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, the Datchet Flyer takes place 11 and 12 December.
Enter by Tuesday 7 December before the early-bird discount closes.
Winners of the opening event of the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, the 505 team of Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane, are among the 60-plus entries already signed up.
Others to watch include Pete Barton in the RS Aero, Nick Craig and Toby Lewis in a GP14, along with an armada of 420 entries that could prove tough to beat if the breeze kicks in.
Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2021/22:
- Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC – 20 & 21 November 2021
- Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC – 11 & 12 December 2021
- Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC – 27 December 2021
- Burghfield Breezer, Burghfield SC – 27 December 2021
- Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC – 2 January 2022
- Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 8 January 2022
- King George Gallop, King George SC – 22 January 2022
- John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 5 & 6 February 2022
- Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 19 February 2022
Related post: