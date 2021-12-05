IKA KiteFoil World Series – Double Silver for Connor Bainbridge

Axel Mazella claimed his third event and the overall 2021 World Series

Poema Newland also took a winning Gran Canaria / World Series double

Connor Bainbridge finished second in the Gran Canaria IKA KiteFoil World Series, completing the double with second overall in the 2021 World Series.

Both times the ultimate event winner was Axel Mazella of France.

Mazella dominated the Canaria event with nine race wins to claim his third event of the five event series and the overall Kitefoil World Series.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge challenged strongly all season, but had to settle for second overall, holding off the challenge of Denis Taradin of Russie, who took third here, and overall with just a two point deficit.

In the women’s event, Poema Newland of France also took a winning double at Gran Canaria, finishing ahead of Valeria Garashchenko of Russia here, and ahead of Lauriane Nolot of France in the overall series.

Britain’s top woman, Ellie Aldridge, only took part in two of the five events, finishing second in Fuerteventura and third in Gizzeria.

Other British competitors on the 140 strong circuit included: Maddy Anderson, Lance Olner, Jack Mckendrick, Guy Bridge, Lily Young, Mattia Maini (U19), Katie Dabson, Sandy Bailey (U19), and Jemima Crathorne.

The Kitefoil has a raised Olympic profile for 2024 following the rejection by the IOS of the proposed Mixed Offshore sailing event.

The Paris Olympic sailing events in Marseille will now feature individual male and female Formula Kite medals, rather than the one mixed event as originally proposed. The RYA has named an initial seven strong squad for 2021/22 – five women and two men.

2021 KiteFoil World Series Gran Canaria – Men (11 races, 3 discards)

1st FRA Axel Mazella 8pts

2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 18pts

3rd RYF Denis Taradin 20pts

2021 KiteFoil World Series Gran Canaria – Women (11 races, 3 discards)

1st FRA Poema Newland 77pts

2nd RYF Valeria Garashchenko 100pts

3rd AUT Alina Kornelli 105pts

2021 KiteFoil World Series Overall – Men (5 Events)

1st FRA Axel Mazella 1893pts

2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 1854pts

3rd RYF Denis Taradin 1852pts

2021 KiteFoil World Series Overall – Women (5 Events)

1st FRA Poema Newland 1558pts

2nd FRA Lauriane Nolot 1430pts

3rd RYF Valeria Garashchenko 1321pts

2021 KiteFoil World Series Overall – Masters (5 Events)

1st SUI Kari Eisenhut 1268pts

2nd DEN James Johnsen 1154pts

3rd ITA Simone Romano 570pts

2021 KiteFoil World Series Overall – Under 19 (5 Events)

1st ITA Riccardo Pianosi 1125pts

2nd RYF Mikhail Novikov 924pts

3rd ITA Angelo Soli 914pts

Full rankings available here . . . https://www.kitefoilworldseries.com