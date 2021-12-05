ILCA6 Radial World Championships – Day 5 and everything is up for grabs

The penultimate day of the ILCA 6 World Championship set-up a two-boat showdown for both classes on Monday.
In the women’s event Anne-Marie Rindom (13,2,2) of Denmark holds a one point lead from Agata Barwinska of Poland, with a 23 point advantage over third placed Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece.
Other potential challengers crashed and burned . . . Julia Buesselberg dropped from second to eighth, and third placed Emma Plasschaert down to fifth.
Spain’s Cristina Pujol Bajo hit the buffers to end the day in sixth, while is was Viktorija Andrulyte who followed Karachaliou to finish in fourth and battle for the third podium place.
Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (15,39,12) marked time to finish the day in ninth place, while Hannah Snellgrove (3,15,32) finished in11th.
Leader in the men’s event, AL Muatasim Al Farsi of Oman has been slowly reeled-in and now has just a one point lead.
Nik Pletikos (2,1,2) of Slovenia in second has closed the gap, but Turkey’s Umut Eyriparmak (2,-10,1) moves into third place with a four point deficit, making the final day with all to play for.
2021 ILCA 6 Women’s Worlds – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (63 entries)
1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 13.0 2 2 – – 58 pts
2nd POL Agata Barwinska 5.0 17 6.0 – – 59 pts
3rd GRE Vasileia Karachaliou 8.0 -42 8.0 – – 82 pts
4th LTU Viktorija Andrulyte -28 11 5.0 – – 83 pts
5th BEL Emma Plasschaert 25.0 20 4.0 – – 86 pts
6th ESP Cristina Pujol Bajo 16.0 13 24.0 – – 94.8 pts
7th AUS Mara Stransky 21.0 9 1.0 – – 106 pts
8th FIN Monika Mikkola -64 12 26.0 – – 108 pts
9th GBR Matilda Nicholls 15.0 39 12.0 – – 114 pts
10th GER Julia Buesselberg 41.0 3 36.0 – – 116 pts
11th GBR Hannah Snellgrove 3.0 15 32.0 – – 121 pts
12th AUS Zoe Thomson 22.0 16 16.0 – – 141 pts
13th SUI Maud Jayet 4.0 5 64 – – 142 pts
14th ISR Shay Kakon -64 32 11.0 – – 143 pts
15th NED Mirthe Akkerman 12.0 14 20.0 – – 144 pts
16th CRO Elena Vorobeva 17.0 8 23.0 – – 148 pts
17th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani 24.0 -60 10.0 – – 157 pts
18th DEN Anna Munch -64 6 40.0 – – 162 pts
19th ITA Matilda Talluri 11.0 -56 3.0 – – 164 pts
20th IRL Aoife Hopkins 39.0 23 19.0 – – 177 pts
Full results available here . . .
2021 ILCA 6 Men’s World Championship – Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (9 entries)
1st OMA Al Muatasem Al Farsi -10 2.0 4 – – 16 pts
2nd SLO Nik Pletikos 2.0 1.0 2 – – 17 pts
3rd TUR Umut Eyriparmak 1.0 -10 1 – – 21 pts
4th OMA Abdul Malik Al Hinai 3.0 3.0 3 – – 23 pts
5th EST Karel Ratnik 5.0 5.0 5 – – 42 pts
6th OMA Ali Al Saadi 7.0 7.0 7 – – 43 pts
7th EST Tristan Šaraškin 6.0 4.0 6 – – 50 pts
8th EST Richard Marcus Arge 4.0 8.0 8 – – 56 pts
9th UAE Sultan Al Owaisi 8.0 6.0 9 – – 60 pts