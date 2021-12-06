2021 Transat Jacques Vabre – Final finisher Terre Exotique

The 2021 Transat Jacques Vabre ended Sunday with the very last boat, the Class40 Terre Exotique, crossing the finish line less than an hour before the cut-off time.

In total, 150 sailors and 75 crews have made it to Martinique from Le Havre over the past two weeks.

A record 15th edition, right to the end.

Class40

45 boats at the start, 43 at the finish, between Monday 29th November at noon and Sunday 5th December at 12.31

Winner: Redman – Antoine Carpentier FRA and Pablo Santurde del Arco ESP in 21d 22h 33m 30s

British: 11th Tquila – Brian Thompson GBR and Alister Richardson GBR in 22d 6h 11m 8s

Imoca

22 boats at the start, 20 finished between Thursday 25th November 14.48 and Thursday 2nd December 12.25.

Winner: LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant FRA and Morgan Lagravière FRA in 18d 1h 21m 10s

British: 5th Initiatives-Cœur – Sam Davies GBR and Nicolas Lunven FRA in 20d 17h 30m 10s

Abandoned 11th Hour Racing Team – ALAKA’I – Simon Fisher GBR and Justine Mettraux SUI

Ocean Fifty

7 boats at the start, 7 at the finish, between Tuesday 23rd November 02.54 and Wednesday 24th November 16.08

Winner: Primonial – Sébastien Rogues FRA and Matthieu Souben FRA in 15d 13h 27m 14s

British: 3rd LEYTON – Sam Goodchild GBR and Aymeric Chappellier FRA in 15d 17h 15m 43s

Ultime

5 boats at the start, 5 at the finish, between Tuesday 23rd November 15.16 and Saturday 27th November at 03.59

Winner: Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – Franck Cammas FRA and Charles Caudrelier FRA in 16d 1h 49m 16s

Full results available here . . .