ILCA6 Radial World Championships – Titles to Plasschaert and Pletikos

Emma Plasschaert of Belgium is ILCA 6 Women’s World Champion

Nik Pletikos of Slovinia is ILCA 6 Men’s World Champion

After two final nerve-wracking races on Monday, Emma Plasschaert of Belgium and Nik Pletikos of Slovenia are the 2021 ILCA 6 (Radial) World Champions.

In the closest of finishes, Plasschaert finished tied on 71 points with Agata Barwinska of Poland to claim the women’s title on count back.

While in the men’s championship Pletikos won the final race to take a one point victory over long-time leader Al Muatasem Al Farsi of Oman.

Best placed British competitor was Hannah Snellgrove in 11th place overall.

2021 ILCA 6 Women’s Worlds – Final Leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (63 entries)

1st BEL Emma Plasschaert 7 3 – – 71 pts

2nd POL Agata Barwinska -21 12 – – 71 pts

3rd LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 4 11 – – 73 pts

4th DEN Anne-Marie Rindom -36 19 – – 77 pts

5th GER Julia Buesselberg 2 1 – – 78 pts

6th AUS Mara Stransky 10 4 – – 87 pts

7th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou -19 15 – – 97 pts

8th FIN Monika Mikkola 18 7 – – 107 pts

9th SUI Maud Jayet 8 27 – – 113 pts

10th ESP Cristina Pujol Bajo -31 22 – – 116.8 pts

GBR:

11th GBR Hannah Snellgrove 30 6 – – 125 pts

15th GBR Matilda Nicholls -41 37 – – 151 pts

Full results available here . . .

2021 ILCA 6 Men’s World Championship – Final Leaders after 12 races, 2 discard (9 entries)

1st SLO Nik Pletikos 3 1 – – 21 pts

2nd OMA Al Muatasem Al Farsi 2 4 – – 22 pts

3rd OMA Abdul Malik Al Hinai 1 2 – – 26 pts

4th TUR Umut Eyriparmak 5 3 – – 29 pts

5th EST Karel Ratnik 4 -7 – – 52 pts

6th OMA Ali Al Saadi 6 -9 – – 56 pts

7th EST Tristan Šaraškin 7 5 – – 62 pts

8th EST Richard Marcus Arge 8 6 – – 70 pts

9th UAE Sultan Al Owaisi 9 8 – – 77 pts