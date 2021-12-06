ILCA6 Radial World Championships – Titles to Plasschaert and Pletikos

- Emma Plasschaert of Belgium is ILCA 6 Women’s World Champion
- Nik Pletikos of Slovinia is ILCA 6 Men’s World Champion
After two final nerve-wracking races on Monday, Emma Plasschaert of Belgium and Nik Pletikos of Slovenia are the 2021 ILCA 6 (Radial) World Champions.
In the closest of finishes, Plasschaert finished tied on 71 points with Agata Barwinska of Poland to claim the women’s title on count back.
While in the men’s championship Pletikos won the final race to take a one point victory over long-time leader Al Muatasem Al Farsi of Oman.
Best placed British competitor was Hannah Snellgrove in 11th place overall.
2021 ILCA 6 Women’s Worlds – Final Leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (63 entries)
1st BEL Emma Plasschaert 7 3 – – 71 pts
2nd POL Agata Barwinska -21 12 – – 71 pts
3rd LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 4 11 – – 73 pts
4th DEN Anne-Marie Rindom -36 19 – – 77 pts
5th GER Julia Buesselberg 2 1 – – 78 pts
6th AUS Mara Stransky 10 4 – – 87 pts
7th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou -19 15 – – 97 pts
8th FIN Monika Mikkola 18 7 – – 107 pts
9th SUI Maud Jayet 8 27 – – 113 pts
10th ESP Cristina Pujol Bajo -31 22 – – 116.8 pts
GBR:
11th GBR Hannah Snellgrove 30 6 – – 125 pts
15th GBR Matilda Nicholls -41 37 – – 151 pts
Full results available here . . .
2021 ILCA 6 Men’s World Championship – Final Leaders after 12 races, 2 discard (9 entries)
1st SLO Nik Pletikos 3 1 – – 21 pts
2nd OMA Al Muatasem Al Farsi 2 4 – – 22 pts
3rd OMA Abdul Malik Al Hinai 1 2 – – 26 pts
4th TUR Umut Eyriparmak 5 3 – – 29 pts
5th EST Karel Ratnik 4 -7 – – 52 pts
6th OMA Ali Al Saadi 6 -9 – – 56 pts
7th EST Tristan Šaraškin 7 5 – – 62 pts
8th EST Richard Marcus Arge 8 6 – – 70 pts
9th UAE Sultan Al Owaisi 9 8 – – 77 pts