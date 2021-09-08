Kieler Woche struggles to make progress

Unfortunately, someone forgot to order the wind for the 2021 Kiel Week.

With Sunday bringing perfect conditions that were not to be repeated, most classes in the first phase only completed 1 day of racing.

Bo Petersen won Kieler Woche for the OK Dinghies, André Budzien was second with Benjamin Hammerö third, from the fleet of 36 boats.

Norwegian sailor Mathilde Robertstad took out the third leg of the WASZP Eurocup by just 1pt from Paul Farien.

Mathilde becomes the first women to claim a WASZP Eurocup. The Eurocup now heads to Italy and Dongo, Lake Como on the 17 – 19 September.

Other effected classes include the 2.4mR where Heiko Kroeger of Germany was the winner after six races, with second Christoph Tromer and third Antti Kokkala.

In the 505 after five races, Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess of Germany won by six points from Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff.

Soren Dulong Andersen of Denmark won the Contender event with eight points, second Jesper Armbrust on ten points and third Alexander Grohlich after five races.

In the Europe class, Sebastian Knaack of Sweden, won by four points from Simon Christoffersen of Denmark with third Simon Christiansen after six races.

In the laser ILCA4, Batbold Gruner of Germany won by six points from Paul Ulrich with third Dora Gomercic.

Kieler Woche continues with the second phase of classes to 12 September with the 29er, ILCA 6, J/24, IQ-Foil, J/70 and the Star Worlds.

